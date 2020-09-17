Alan Howard hit a hole-in-one on Wednesday at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Howard aced the 125-yard No. 2 hole, using a 9-iron.
The shot was witnessed by David Connor and Danny Stevens.
- Chuck Coffman hit a hole-in-one on Sunday at Panther Creek Golf Club.
Hoffman aced the 110-yard No. 7 hole, using an 8-iron.
Gary Ahaus witnessed the shot.
