Owensboro High School has been looking for the right combinations to start stacking a few wins up this softball season.
The Lady Devils are 4-10 after a 7-5 loss at Apollo on Saturday. OHS got some good news with the return of Ashleigh Howard in left field. The junior had been out of action since March 27, when Howard and a teammate collided in the outfield and Howard was knocked out. She had been in a concussion protocol until last Thursday.
“She just got released to come back Thursday, we didn’t play her Thursday,” OHS softball coach Quincy Moorman said. “They (doctors) had one more step in the protocol they wanted her to do Friday, she got that done, she was fully cleared to play. We were trying to ease her back in, but she wasn’t having it. When a kid wants to come back that bad... we decided we were going to start her, keep an eye on her, see how she did, and if we needed to make a change, we’d make a change. Her first time back out, it was a little warmer than it had been when she last played, we kept an eye on her.”
Howard had a solid game, making some plays in the field, drawing two walks, including one with the bases loaded for an RBI, and scoring a run. She was happy to get back on the field.
“I feel really good, it was a tough loss though,” Howard said. “Wish we would’ve done better but it felt good to get back out here. We’ve been decent, but we could’ve done better.”
Howard had been with the team at games, cheering and encouraging in the dugout. She was definitely ready to go when she got cleared to play.
“I wanted to play the whole game, I was ready,” Howard said. “I was kind of (anxious to play again). I’ve been pretty nervous, I didn’t know if it was going to happen again, but got to face my fears. I just try and focus.”
Howard didn’t recall the collision in the game.
“No, don’t remember, I was out,” Howard said.
Getting back for the game at Apollo was special for Howard.
“She transferred from Apollo, so she wanted to play in this game for sure,” Moorman said Saturday.
K’Asia Palmer leads OHS at the plate with a .404 batting average, six doubles and 20 RBIs. Hessi Johnson is batting .357 with 14 RBIs, five doubles and three triples. Ellington Embry has 14 RBIs and two home runs to go with a .277 batting average. Addison Hill is hitting .351 and Sophie Moorman is batting .348.
Defense is a concern for OHS at the moment.
“The last two games we played clean, no errors, today we came out and we had three in one inning,” Quincy Moorman said Saturday. “They always seem to come at critical times. We’ve just got to shore it up on defense.
“We’ve got to squeeze some makeup games in there, it’s tough to find time to practice. This week we play Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, then we have three Saturday. When do you practice? We may be canceling some games to get the district games in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.