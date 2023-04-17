OWESPTS-04-17-23 OHS SOFTBALL FEATURE

Owensboro’s Ashleigh Howard makes a catch in right field during a game against Apollo on Saturday at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro High School has been looking for the right combinations to start stacking a few wins up this softball season.

The Lady Devils are 4-10 after a 7-5 loss at Apollo on Saturday. OHS got some good news with the return of Ashleigh Howard in left field. The junior had been out of action since March 27, when Howard and a teammate collided in the outfield and Howard was knocked out. She had been in a concussion protocol until last Thursday.

