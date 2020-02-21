OXFORD, Miss. — Rhyne Howard scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds as No. 14 Kentucky coasted to a 94-52 win over Mississippi on Thursday night.
Sabrina Haines and Chasity Patterson added 15 points apiece for the Wildcats (20-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) with Jaida Roper and Blair Green splitting 20.
Mimi Reid and Jayla Alexander scored 12 apiece for the Rebels (7-19, 0-13) and Deja Cage had 11.
Ole Miss scored the first seven points and had a 10-5 lead after a Cage 3-pointer but the Wildcats closed the first quarter with a 13-0 run for an 18-10 lead. Kentucky jumped the lead to 36-18 at the half.
After shooting 40% in the first half, the Wildcats shot 62% in the second half, including going 7 of 12 from 3-point range, and cruised to their highest offensive output of the season.
Kentucky forced 21 turnovers and turned those into 31 points, had a 40-26 rebounding edge.
No. 5 Louisville 58, Georgia Tech 47
ATLANTA — Jazmine Jones scored 18 points, Dana Evans added 14 points and No. 5 Louisville won its third straight game with a victory over Georgia Tech.
Kylee Shook added 13 points and 13 rebounds for Louisville (24-3, 13-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
The outcome was never in doubt after Lotta-Maj Lahtinen hit a layup to pull Georgia Tech (17-10, 8-8) within three late in the third period. Led by their three upperclassmen, the Cardinals had too much skill and depth with the ACC’s top offense and No. 3 defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.