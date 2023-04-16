High school athletes have learned how to get their names and accomplishments in front of college coaches on social media and other avenues to get recruited at all different levels.
It is impressive to see all the messages from athletes to coaches and schools that have offered scholarships, at all different levels and in all different sports. There is plenty of ingenuity involved, maybe some splash, more than a bit of direct promotion.
There are lots of athletes in all sports in this area alone who go to sometimes great lengths to get their names, their accomplishments, their GPAs, their highlight videos, their coaches’ phone numbers, their own phone numbers out there.
Some high school kids in this area have had a near-constant presence on social media platforms just over the last few years alone. Social media has helped drive campaigns for Mr. Football, Mr. and Miss Basketball, and more.
High school athletes use social media to make announcements about all-district, all-region, all-state teams they’ve been named to.
There can be a lot of folks involved in the process, or it can be as simple as coaches helping athletes get video clips together to send out on a Twitter feed.
It’s not just sending out tons of emails to coaches, recruiting analysts and various outlets in all levels of media. Those were the old days.
This can be a well thought out, well executed effort to get an athlete the chance to play in college and maybe get some of that schooling paid for.
High school athletes seem to be very aware of public ‘thank you’ messages to schools that have made offers. It’s impressive to see an appreciation from the kids that acknowledgement of those offers is important, and that no offer is too small to be recognized.
The same is true of high school athletes accepting an offer, announcing with a little fanfare or a lot where they are going to further their education and athletic career.
Leslie L. Green has become a part of this process on the local-area level with her sports graphics business LLG Designs.
“I love when local athletes reach out to me for a graphic design to help increase recruiting exposure for them on social media,” Green said. “All of the major platforms are about aesthetics and having a personalized graphic design can help them stand out and increase exposure. Recently I created a local athlete’s “Official Offer” graphic design and it had almost 30K views on Twitter. I am honored to have, albeit small, part in the process of any athletes transition to the next level in their career.”
That visibility is what high school athletes are looking for with this, especially kids who are 1 star, 2 stars, or no stars.
And it sure is a lot different from the days of “sending out film” to coaches.
