As a high school football coach recently put it, after the dead period is over, it gets real.
The stage for high school football Friday nights starts being set on a hot, humid Monday in July. At least that’s the way it is around here.
The football product you see on the fields around this region and beyond starts getting made each and every year when the first practice sessions start in July.
That is after the Fourth of July, after the two-week time known as the KHSAA mandated dead period.
Helmets for football will be issued again July 10, that is the Monday after the dead period concludes.
If players were going to all-star competition or individual camps, those are exceptions for the helmet issuing.
From the issuing of helmets, there is a specific timeframe for the rest of practice progression for football.
From July 10 through July 31 there can be practices in helmets. The early part of this practice period there is emphasis on heat acclimation, although a close eye is kept on heat safety procedures throughout preseason practices and when the season starts.
There can also be 7-v-7 competitions during this time, or non-contact simulations.
Starting July 22 through July 31 there can be practices in shells (shorts, helmets, shoulder pads). There is very low level contact during these practices.
The level of ‘realness’ picks up even more on August 1, when practices in full equipment can crank up.
From there, the start of the regular season will be Friday, Aug. 18. That is 45 days from now.
High school football is a mainstay of an early school year sports calendar. It is a true marking of the start of the school year, even though the school doors will have been open for over a week already. Maybe that feeling is there because high school football draws large crowds early in the season, becoming a major social occasion, seemingly no matter the venue in OBKY.
Yet, in looking at the total sports calendar, the contests start long before the first football kickoff of the season.
The bulk of fall high school sports can begin practices July 15.
Practices for cross country, golf, soccer and volleyball can all start July 15. The first competitions for golf can be July 21. First soccer matches on the pitch can be played August 7. Cross country meets can be run beginning August 14. Volleyballs can be served and returned starting August 14.
Don’t be fooled. These practice starting times aren’t when these individual athletes started ‘practicing’ for their sports. The ones who are completely committed and serious, who want to improve, who want to make an impact _ they’ve all been working out, getting stronger, running, jumping, trying to improve all along.
It just starts to get real after the dead period.
