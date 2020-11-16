Having football practice on Thanksgiving Day.
A major goal of any team that wants to make a big run in the Kentucky high school football playoffs is to be practicing on Thanksgiving Day.
In most years, that means your team is getting ready for the state semifinals in its classification.
Practicing on Thanksgiving Day is a rare honor for some high school football programs.
This year, the calendar is a little different. If you’re practicing on Thanksgiving Day in about two weeks, you will be getting ready for a second game in the KHSAA football playoffs.
Not quite the same effect, but getting the playoffs through Thanksgiving weekend in 2020 could become cause for celebration.
Here’s hoping that once the high school football playoffs start — still scheduled for this weekend (Nov. 19-20-21) — they will be able to get to their championship weekend.
That could be Dec. 18 if the brackets all hold up.
That is five weeks away. Five weeks has become a long timeframe with COVID-19.
Some football folks are worried, legitimately, that once the KHSAA high school football playoffs begin, they may not be able to get to their championship games.
The KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl is the name for the football playoffs spread out across six classes in Kentucky.
The moving parts for the playoffs in normal times are numerous. Those moving parts now are considerably more complicated.
Things have literally been changing on a daily basis over the last few weeks. More and more COVID cases are being confirmed across the commonwealth. That’s caused more and more cancellations, in all fall sports, and they were so numerous in football that the last Friday of the regular season was essentially empty.
Lots of teams were trying to protect their health heading into the playoffs.
Showing just how close to home this is, Hancock County’s football team is in an ongoing quarantine that will end just in time for the Class 2-A playoffs to start.
The Hornets have a fine season going at 5-1, and it could’ve ended right there if not for a KHSAA delay to the start of the playoffs by a week.
McLean County lost more than a month of its regular season with canceled games.
Other teams are probably fortunate they didn’t have problems as well.
Now, we have reached the time when a positive COVID test on a team, or via contact tracing, can mean the end of a season with as much immediacy as a loss on the field over the next five weeks.
Teams could start dropping out of brackets because of COVID, and it could be strong teams or favorites to make long playoff runs.
This has already been a difficult year for so many across all spectrums of sports and entertainment _ at home and all over.
Here’s hoping that, on the short term, the Kentucky high school football playoffs get to their finish. Right now, just getting through Thanksgiving weekend might look pretty good.
