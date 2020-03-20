College recruiting of high school football players has joined a long list of athletic activities that have been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are several football players in Owensboro-Daviess County who are getting serious attention or offers from NCAA Division I schools, either at the FCS or FBS levels.
Players normally can help themselves in the recruiting process by attending summer camps, where a lot of college football assistant coaches go to evaluate potential recruits.
Jon Nalley, an offensive-defensive lineman who will be a senior at Daviess County High School next season, is one of those players.
“Nalley is in great shape,” Daviess County coach Matt Brannon said from a recruiting perspective.
Nalley (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) has gotten several D1 offers, including Arkansas State (FBS) and some Ohio Valley Conference schools.
Apollo High School standouts Parker Bates, an offensive lineman, and Logan Weedman, a defensive lineman, received early offers from the University of Kentucky. Weedman also has an offer from Western Kentucky University. Both Bates and Weedman will be seniors next season.
John Edge will coach both Eagles during their senior season after having recently taken over as head coach at Apollo.
Owensboro High School quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who will be a junior next season, could become a major recruiting target.
“Typically recruitment does heat up after a player’s sophomore year,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “It’s going to be a strange spring. Normally, the next step would be college coaches coming to spring practices, then inviting young men to their spring practices.”
Wimsatt has received offers from Western Kentucky University, Murray State and Eastern Kentucky.
Wimsatt (6-foot-3, 200) had planned to attend a UK spring practice that was canceled. The NCAA imposed a recruiting dead period, and conferences around the country have canceled any kind of spring sports or spring football practices.
“We’re in an unprecedented situation,” Fallin said. “A lot of (college) coaches are using this as time to get ahead on film evaluations. The rest of us have kind of hit a pause button.”
Edge said some summer recruiting camps have been canceled.
“It’s basically back to the old school method of actually networking,” Edge said of getting film to college coaches to evaluate. “I think everybody is going to have to evaluate with film, not going to camps. Rivals camps are gone. These university camps are going to probably do the same.”
There are other players out there still trying to be seen by colleges.
OHS’ Justin Millay is 6-5, 270 pounds and has been offered by Murray, Eastern Kentucky and Indiana State.
Linebacker Austin Gough is a potential prospect for OHS who was injured part of last season.
DC lineman Blake Henry is considered a D1-caliber athlete, although maybe undersized some at 6-4, 260 pounds, according to Brannon. Eastern Kentucky and Murray have shown interest.
“Coaches like his film; they’re saying they would like to se him in person,” Brannon said.
Owensboro Catholic’s Braden Mundy is considered an “athlete” recruit who could play different positions. He is recovering from an injury this spring.
“(Mundy) is drawing interest from several schools in the state, but they all would like to watch him perform in a camp setting,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said.
