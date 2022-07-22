The high school golf season for Owensboro-Daviess County begins with the Daviess County Invitational Tournament, scheduled for Friday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
The golf season is starting a week earlier than usual, and with high temperatures and humidity likely, the DCIT will start at 7:30 a.m. The DC team and No. 1 players will tee off around 9:30 a.m.
“We have 115 guys from 21 different schools,” DC coach Lars King said. “We like to say we’re the first tournament of the year, and 115 will be the most for us.”
APOLLO
Junior Trevor Cecil will play No. 1 for the Eagles.
“He has played in tournaments all summer and has a lot of tournament experience,” Apollo boys coach Jarrod Carter said. “I think he can be one of the top golfers in the region by season’s end.”
Ethan Clements is another junior who will be No. 2 for Apollo.
Mary Ann Lyons will play for Apollo’s girls and should be shooting around 85. Lyons has qualified for the KHSAA girls state tournament two straight years. She shot an 81 in last year’s 2nd Region Tournament.
DAVIESS COUNTY
The Panthers have likely the best individual player in the 2nd Region with Grant Broughton, who was second individually in the regional tournament last year with a 79. Broughton will be a sophomore. DC’s boys were second in the regional last year, four shots behind winner Madisonville-North Hopkins (339).
“It will be similar kind of path this year,” King said. “Grant will be our leader on the course, we look for him to average around par and he should be at the top of our region.
“Dawson Lamb and Grayson Powers will both be solid players, Dawson has the potential to be as good as Grant at times. Grayson has improved five shots from last year to this year. We had 17 guys come out for the team which is most I’ve had, there’s a lot of young talent, our sophomores have potential as well.”
The Daviess County girls were second in the region last season as a team, but they have an abundance of 8th graders on their team. Annalee Yager is the veteran of this group as a sophomore.
OWENSBORO
Will Hume will be the No. 1 as a fourth-year player is a sophomore on the team.
“He had a really good summer,” OHS coach Pat Hume said. “His game has become more consistent and he has learned course management.”
Will Rickard is also a sophomore and has been playing for three years with OHS.
“He has really improved over last season,” Pat Hume said. “He’s much stronger which has added distance to his game.
“Most of our players have plenty of high school match experience to really make a jump in the regional standings.”
OHS girls have seven golfers on the roster, with juniors Lilly Galloway and Jasmine Tong the oldest players.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Catholic has three boys who are shooting in the mid-70s as the season is about to begin. JT Payne and Noah Johnson are seniors and are experienced golfers. Houston Danzer is a sophomore. They will provide the core for the Aces.
“We want to work some jayvee kids into some invitationals,” Catholic boys coach Eddie Miller said. “We want to give our jayvee kids an opportunity to play in as many tournaments as possible.”
Catholic’s girls team is also younger overall, with RC Porter the lone senior.
“We are looking for more consistency this season,” Catholic coach Stacey Johnson said. “The girls have been working hard every week since winter so I’m hoping that starts to show on the golf course.”
Whitesville Trinity
Trinity has a boys team this year. Landon Huff and Gavin Howard are juniors on the roster.
