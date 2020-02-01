Muhlenberg County made 14-of-18 from free-throw line in the fourth quarter to hold off Apollo 73-66 Friday at Eagle Arena.
Trey Lovell, Nash Divine and Cole Vincent each scored 16 points to lead Muhlenberg County. Donovan McCoy added 12 for the Mustangs.
Malik Wilson scored 21 points to lead Apollo and Ryan Ash scored 19 points. Cameron Frantz added 12 for Apollo.
The Eagles are 3-18. Muhlenberg County is 12-10.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY16-15-17-25 — 73
APOLLO14-13-17-22 — 66
Muhlenberg County (73) — Lovell 16, Divine 16, Vincent 16, McCoy 12, Phillips 7, Perkins 3, 9 rebounds Rose 2, Lovan 1.
Apollo (66) — Wilson 21, Ash 19, Frantz 12, Bowman 8, St. Clair 4, Kinson 2.
OHIO COUNTY 72, SOUTH WARREN 69
Trey Lewis drilled a 3-pointer with four seconds to go, and the Eagles prevailed in Bowling Green.
Tripp Manning scored 21 points and had the game-winning assist for Ohio County (17-5), while Lewis finished with 18 points. Shane Frady chipped in 12.
Jace Carver led South Warren (12-10) with 16 points.
OHIO COUNTY20-17-21-14 — 72
SOUTH WARREN20-14-24-11 — 69
Ohio County (72) — T. Manning 21, Lewis 18, Pharis 12, Frady 8, Tichenor 7, Renfrow 2, J. Manning 2, Davis 2.
South Warren (69) — Carver 16, Jones 11, Mitchell-Franklin 10, Veltkamp 9, Stobaugh 9, Hill 8, Pineyrua 6.
HANCOCK COUNTY 78, FREDERICK FRAIZE 50
Kaleb Keown scored 18 points to lead five Hornets who scored double digits in a win in Hawesville.
Ryan Ogle posted 16 points for Hancock County (8-10), while Devyn Powers added 11 points. Collin Elder and Evan Ferry finished with 10 points apiece.
Noah Pate scored a game-best 27 points for Frederick Fraize (1-17). Xander Jennings finished with 13 points.
FREDERICK FRAIZE9-10-12-19 — 50
HANCOCK COUNTY12-21-18-27 — 78
Frederick Fraize (50) — Pate 27, Jennings 13, Farris 6, Carr 2.
Hancock County (78) — Keown 18, Ogle 16, Powers 11, Elder 10, Ferry 10, Dixon 7, Curry 3, Reeves 3.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 65, MEADE COUNTY 62 OT
Brock Lucas made a jumper to send the game into overtime and Kason Morris made a 3 with eight seconds left to lift Breckinridge County to a 65-62 win in overtime at Brandenburg.
Meade County missed a 3 before the buzzer to tie the game.
Kaeveon Mitchell scored 26 points to lead Breck County. Morris had 15 points and Lucas had 14.
Mitchell Dozier scored 26 points to lead Meade County. Casey Turner scored 12 points and Brayden Blankenship added 11 for Meade County.
Breckinridge County is 15-5. Meade County is 6-12.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY15-13-10-21-6 — 65
MEADE COUNTY15-18-9-17-3 — 62
Breckinridge County (65) — Mitchell 26, Morris 15, Lucas 14, Shrewsberry 4, Irwin 3, Seeger 3.
Meade County (62) — Dozier 26, Turner 12, Blankenship 11, Johnston 9, Abell 2, Decher 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 58, GRAYSON COUNTY 48
Ethan Howard scored 24 points to lead the Raiders in Leitchfield.
Landon Hall added 14 points for Whitesville Trinity (7-17), which snapped a nine-game skid.
Nolan Shartzer paced Grayson County (5-16) with 19 points, and Jaxon Higdon chipped in 11 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY19-13-10-16 — 58
GRAYSON COUNTY8-14-12-14 — 48
Whitesville Trinity (58) — Howard 24, Hall 14, Dickens 7, Wathen 5, Huff 5, Boarman 3.
Grayson County (48) — Shartzer 19, Higdon 11, Tomes 9, Sharp 3, Horn 2, Childress 2, McCrady 2.
GIRLS HANCOCK COUNTY 66, FREDERICK FRAIZE 30
Kiera Duncan scored 18 points to lead the Lady Hornets in Hawesville.
Bailey Poole posted 17 points for Hancock County (12-12), with Karmin Riley adding 10 points. Hancock County has now won its last four games.
Bailey Hurst finished with 12 points for the Lady Aces (7-12).
FREDERICK FRAIZE4-9-11-6 — 30
HANCOCK COUNTY28-11-23-4 — 66
Frederick Fraize (30) — Hurst 12, Thurman 9, Nottingham 7, Bennett 2.
Hancock County (66) — Duncan 18, Poole 17, K. Riley 10, Roberts 7, LaClair 6, Kratzer 3, Morris 3, Lindauer 2.
GRAVES COUNTY 58, OWENSBORO 33
Tamia Smith and Chandler Worth each scored eight points in the Lady Devils’ loss at home.
Smith finished with five rebounds for OHS (5-17), while Nia Gonzo hauled in seven boards.
Callie Jackson poured in 28 points for Graves County (17-3).
GRAVES COUNTY14-16-15-13 — 58
OWENSBORO9-5-8-11 — 33
Graves County (58) — C. Jackson 28, Wilson 8, N. Jackson 7, Myatt 7, Mathis 6, Harris 2.
Owensboro (33) — Smith 8, Worth 8, Lawrence 6, Gonzo 6, Pappas 2, Hrabalikova 2, Hughes 1.
GRAYSON COUNTY 81, TRINITY 65
Cassidy Morris scored 34 points and Josie Aull added 23 but it wasn’t enough for Whitesville Trinity. Katherine Hibbit pulled down 10 rebounds for Trinity.
Kenzie Renfrow scored 36 points to lead Grayson County. Rachael Snyder scored 16 points and Bailey Snyder added 11 for Grayson County.
Grayson County is 17-6. Trinity is 8-13.
GRAYSON COUNTY18-16-24-23 — 81
TRINITY17-17-19-12 — 65
Grayson County (81) — Renfrow 36, R. Snyder 16, B. Snyder 11, Nash 6, Robinson 6, Vincent 4, Kiper 1, Cade 1.
Trinity (65) — Morris 34, Aull 23, Hibbitt 6, Kinsey 2.
