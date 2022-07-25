Soaring heat and humidity levels hit the area in the second full week of preseason high school practices, and coaches have been adjusting schedules and making sure players stay hydrated and are getting acclimated to the summer temperatures. The KHSAA has had heat-humidity limitations in place for a number of years.
Golf teams had to call off practices because of high heat index readings during late afternoons this past week. The Daviess County Invitational and several other season-starting golf tournaments had starting tee times of 7:30 a.m. to avoid the high humidity of late afternoon.
Basically, if the heat index at an outdoor practice or game site is 100-104 degrees there are mandatory breaks required every 30 minutes for 10 minutes in duration, per KHSAA policies. If the heat index is 105 or above, there is a mandatory stop in activities or games. Heat index readings can be done by Digital Sling Psychrometer.
Most outdoor sports that get practice going in July and games in August will practice in the early morning hours, like 7:30-9:30 a.m., which is what Daviess County girls soccer does.
“We’ve never had a heat index issue and we go in the morning because of that,” DC girls coach David Sandifer said.
Conditioning before practice starts is important in all sports, and players learn that more with years of experience on a team. There is a lot of running conditioning involved for soccer.
“Older players have done this more than once, first and second year players haven’t had it as ingrained,” Sandifer said. “We don’t do anything mandatory in June, a lot of them play until the first of June in club soccer. The veterans they know what’s coming on the first day (of tryouts).”
Football practices have also been early in the morning for some teams, and others have gone late afternoon or early evenings.
“We pretty well knew we’re going to have to move our Friday practice from 6 p.m. to later because of the heat index,” Owensboro Catholic coach Jason Morris said late last week. “We can go in our gym, but the indoor sports have the gyms booked for practice, so there has to be a lot of patience on the part of players, coaches and parents right now. Going inside it’s best for the kids safety. On Wednesday it was way too hot and we went inside. Above 105 is just too hot, when it gets above 105 you can’t breathe.
“I applaud the KHSAA for putting the heat roles in, everything we do is trying to put kids in the best environment possible to be safe with this.”
There was a heat advisory in this region for Saturday around noon until Sunday at 8 p.m., and there was a 7-on-7 football event at Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday morning to beat the higher heat indexes that afternoon.
“We were able to get four games this morning at the KWC 7v7,” Daviess County football coach Matt Brannon said.
DC has also moved practice times to later in the evening, from 7-9 p.m., which allowed it to go on without much change.
“We are still very aware of how it can affect you,” Brannon said. “Preseason conditioning and 7-on-7 tournaments are a great way to acclimate to heat and get our players in great shape.
“Adding equipment next week will bring another level of awareness when it comes to high heat and humidity, but our staff has been together a long time and we all understand the importance of caution in this kind of weather. We have cooling towels and ice available every practice. We also purchased a “cooling pod” that allows us to immediately apply to a player that may be over heating and quickly bring down their body temperature.”
