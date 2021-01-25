High school wrestling teams in Owensboro-Daviess County have gotten their seasons going and have been making progress as they head through the first month of the COVID-19 delayed season.
Here’s a look at the respective teams.
APOLLO
Apollo returned three wrestlers who were state meet qualifiers last season. The Eagles also have some ranked wrestlers so far this season as well.
Blaze Cart is a heavyweight (2-3). David Gerkin was 4-1 at 132 pounds. Cameron Baker was 2-1 at 170 pounds.
Apollo was 2-3.
“Cart will have a slow start, but he finished with 26 wins last season,” Apollo coach Courtney Johns said. “Girken is doing very well, he’s beat two top 20 kids. Baker lost by a point to number four kid in weight class by a point.”
Octavious Walker could make an impact at 182 pounds.
DAVIESS COUNTY
The Panthers have been fighting injuries but still managed to build an 11-2 record heading into the weekend.
“We finished fourth in the region last year,” DC coach Curtis Martinson said. “We didn’t know how we would do this year because we had a lot of younger kids. We’ve lost some key kids, four are gone with injuries. We’ve rebounded well enough.”
Caleb Tolson is 14-2 at 126 pounds. Tyson Sherron is 10-2 at 145. Josiah McNelly is 14-2 at 160. Alex Elmore is 14-3 at 152.
Connor Tolson is 14-2 at 182. Jaxon Winkler is 10-3 at 220. Sey Moe is a heavyweight who is 11-2.
“We have a few kids ranked in the state,” Martinson said. “We have one senior, a few juniors and the rest are all sophomores and below. We want to win City-County and try to get as may to state as possible.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
The Aces are starting their first year of wrestling with Chip Pride as head coach.
“It’s going really well, we’ve got some kids who hasve really committed to it,” Pride said. Catholic has 13 wrestlers out for the team.
Cameron Devine is working at 126 pounds along with Jaden Fulkerson at heavyweight and Cooper Danzer.
Andrew Brauer first pin for Catholic. Nolan Murphy and Hunter Monroe had wins against Henderson County. Todd Riter is a freshman who competed against tough competition.
Adam Flowers, Matt DeVault and Ash Wenmoth are assistant coaches who had wrestling experience.
Catholic is 6-4.
OWESNSBORO
The Red Devils were 4-3 going into the weekend.
“We’ve been giving up anywhere from three to five weight classes,” OHS coach Kenny Stone said of his team’s overall numbers. “We’re starting to fill out our roster.”
Andres Quintana is the defending regional champion at 113 pounds, but he’s gone up to 126 pounds this season.
Gabriel Quintana is at 145 pounds. Both Andres and Gabriel were 7-0 before the weekend.
Nick Avery was 7-0 at 152. Logan Palmer was 5-0 at 220.
Austin Gough is wrestling for OHS at 195. The OHS football standout was 2-0.
Aiden McLaughlin is 6-1 at 113 pounds but could drop to 106 pounds.
TRINITY
Whitesville Trinity has two wrestlers on the roster and its season just started on Saturday.
