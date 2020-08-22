Landon Huff shot a 46 to lead Whitesville Trinity to a 230-232 boys’ high school golf victory over host Hancock County on Thursday at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
Also scoring for the Raiders were Nathan Hernandez (52), Aaron Wright (62) and Declan Williams (70).
Hornets scores came from Korbin Kruse (54), Jacob Shultz (59), Kolby Keown (59) and Tristen Muffett (60).
