Landon Huff threw a no-hitter and struck out 12 batters as Whitesville Trinity defeated the Owensboro Knights 10-0 in baseball action at Whitesville Community Park on Tuesday.
Trinity led 6-0 through three innings, then put the game away with three runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
The Raiders improved to 1-5 with the victory.
OWENSBORO KNIGHTS 000 00 — 0 0 8
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 132 31 — 10 5 0
WP-Huff. LP-Wongler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.