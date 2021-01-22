It took a remarkable rally to win, but the irrepressible Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team pulled it off on Thursday night.
Trailing by 22 points midway through the third quarter, the Panthers closed with a riveting 31-7 fourth-quarter run to overhaul visiting Findlay 79-67 in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game.
KWC received an extended standing ovation from the Sportscenter crowd as the game concluded.
The Panthers improved to 7-3 overall and 7-3 in the G-Mac heading into Saturday’s home game against Hillsdale.
Five players reached the double-digit scoring column for KWC, led by Tahlia Walton, who scored 14 points. The Panthers also got 13 from Cali Nolot, 11 each from Shiya Hoosier and Corina Conley, and 10 from Jordyn Barga.
Kaylee Clifford pulled down 10 rebounds, with both Lily Grimes-Miller and Leah Richardson dishing four assists.
Wesleyan made 12-of-22 shots in the fourth quarter, including 7-of-13 from 3-point range (54%).
Findlay (6-5, 6-5) got a game-best 26 points from Sydney Kin, who got scoring help from Allison Utterback, 13, and Bridget Landin, 11.
The Oilers made just 3-of-9 shots from the field over the final 10 minutes and were victimized by 24 floor errors for the game.
FINDLAY 67
Kin 26, Utterback 13, Landin 11, Schweiger 9, Bellman 5, Simon 3.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 79
Walton 14, Nolot 13, Hoosier 11, Conley 11, Barga 10, Johnson 6, L. Richardson 5, Grimes-Miller 4, McDonald 3, Clifford 2,
