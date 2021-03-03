Freshman Alyrica Hughes had a triple-double to lead Owensboro past Hopkinsville 65-52 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Tuesday night in Hopkinsville.
Hughes produced 15 points, 11 steals and 10 assists as the Lady Devils improved to 10-9.
Lyric Lawrence and Krystell Phillips each scored 16 points for OHS, which also got 12 points from Lizy Phillips.
Donisha Flowers scored a game-best 23 points for the Lady Tigers (1-6).
OWENSBORO 9-21-25-10 — 65
HOPKINSVILLE 7-13-17-15 — 52
Owensboro (65) — Lawrence 16, Pappas 16, Hughes 15, Phillips 12, Sowders 6.
Hopkinsville (52) — Flowers 23, Bellamy 9, Wilson 4, Epps 4, Forte 3, Cherry 2, Samuel 1.
HANCOCK COUNTY 68, MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 51
Karmin Riley poured in 26 points to drive the Lady Hornets past the visiting Lady Maroons in Hawesville.
Hancock County led 15-9 after the first period and increased their margin to 38-25 by halftime.
Bailey Poole scored 14 points and Lily Roberts added 10 for the Lady Hornets (7-9).
Emily Hallum scored 20 to pace Madisonville-North Hopkins (4-8).
MAD.-NORTH HOPKINS 9-16-15-11 — 51
HANCOCK COUNTY 15-23-13-17 — 68
Madisonville-North Hopkins (51) — Hallum 20, Lovan 8, Franklin 8, Carman 7, Sword 2, Barber 1.
Hancock County (68) — K. Riley 26, Poole 14, Roberts 10, House 9, H. Riley 5, Grman 2, Kratzer 2.
CENTRAL HARDIN 60, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 44
Katie Riney scored 11 points and Hailee Johnson added 10 points as the Lady Aces fell in Cecilia.
With the loss, Catholic slipped to 11-8.
Monica Lindsey led the Lady Bruins (10-6) with 19 points, Alyssa Lindsey finished with 15 points, and Kaniya Kendricks chipped in 13 points.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 20-7-9-18 — 44
CENTRAL HARDIN 17-10-17-16 — 60
Owensboro Catholic (44) — Riney 11, Johnson 10, Goetz 8. Hayden 5, Head 4, Conkright 3, Maggard 2, La. Keelin 1.
Central Hardin (60) — M. Lindsey 19, A. Lindsey 15, Kan. Kendricks 13, Kad. Kendricks 4, Gray 3, Reed 3, Wilcox 2, Stith 1.
LYON COUNTY 46, DAVIESS COUNTY 45
Calista Collins scored 20 points to help the Lady Lyons (14-5) edge the host Lady Panthers.
Adylan Ayer scored 17 points to pace Daviess County (7-9), which also got 14 points from Katie Mewes and 10 from Brooklyn Daugherty.
LYON COUNTY 14-20-5-7 — 46
DAVIESS COUNTY 14-8-15-8 — 45
Lyon County (46) — Collins 20, Defew 8, Smith 8, Wynn 6, Butler 2, Matthews 2.
Daviess County (45) — Ayer 17, Mewes 14, Daugherty 10, Spurrier 2, Payne 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 74,
OHIO COUNTY 55
Aleigha Mucker poured in 33 points to help the Lady Tigers beat the visiting Lady Eagles in Hartford.
Cassidy McDaniel scored 14 points and Sydney Tucker added 13 for Breck County (18-2).
Addie Bullock scored 16 for Ohio County (8-8), which also got 11 points from Kelsey Kennedy and 10 from Rain Embry.
OHIO COUNTY 12-14-18-11 — 55
BRECKINIRDGE COUNTY 22-9-20-13 — 74
Ohio County (55) — Bullock 16, K. Kennedy 11, Embry 10, Vanover 6, C. Kennedy 5, Gaddis 3, M. Smith 2, Hudnall 2.
Breckinridge County (74) — Mucker 33, McDaniel 14, Sy. Tucker 13, Grimes 8, Sk. Tucker 5, Critchelow 1.
BOYS McLEAN COUNTY 58, HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 31
Brady Dame scored 17 points and Travis Phillips added 16 as McLean County rolled over the vising Storm in Calhoun.
The Cougars (14-6) led 19-8 after eight minutes and increased their lead to 30-13 by intermission.
Andrew Brackett added 11 points for McLean County.
Marcus Eaves led the Storm with 11 points.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 8-5-13-5 — 31
McLEAN COUNTY 19-11-16-12 — 58
Hopkins County Central (31) — Eaves 11, Payton 5, Weldon 3, Skeen 3, Martin 3, Belt 2, Hall 2, Morris 2.
McLean County (58) — Dame 17, Phillips 16, Brackett 11, Lee 4, Floyd 3, Durbin 3, Riley 2, Hampton 2.
HENDERSON COUNTY 61, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 60 (OT)
William Bird scored on a putback at the buzzer to lift the Colonels over the host Raiders in an overtime thriller at Whitesville.
Xavier Bugg and Gerard Thomas each scored 12 points to lift Henderson County (9-9).
Landon Huff scored a game-best 23 points for Trinity (5-13), which also got 14 from Landon Smith and 10 from Gavin Howard.
HENDERSON COUNTY 17-16-9-11-8 — 61
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 7-22-14-10-7 — 60
Henderson County (61) — Bugg 12, Thomas 12, Curry 11, Reed 8, Lyon 6, Davenport 6, Bird 4, Wright 2.
Whitesville Trinity (60) — Huff 24, Smith 14, Howard 10, Hernandez 9,Wright 3.
