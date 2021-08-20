Gavin Wimsatt fondly recalls the Friday nights of his youth, when he and his buddies would roll into Rash Stadium and watch their beloved Owensboro High School Red Devils play football.
And, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior quarterback considers it a dream come true that he ultimately became one of those players that the youth of today look up to.
“It was a great experience to watch it when I was young, and it’s even a greater experience to be part of it as a player,” said Wimsatt, who in April committed to Rutgers University of the Big Ten conference. “It’s something special to be part of this program, wearing the red and black under those Friday night lights.”
When asked if he had any particular OHS heroes as a youngster, however, Wimsatt paused.
“Hmm, not really anyone in particular, but there’s a reason for that,” Wimsatt said, with a light laugh. “A lot of times back then we’d break away and play football while the (high school) game was going on.”
Perfect.
There is very little individual about the personable Wimsatt, who has steadfastly put the OHS football program ahead of his personal interests throughout his Red Devil career.
That’s saying a lot for a young man who has directed Owensboro to two KHSAA Class 5-A regional championships, 24 victories in 27 games and appearances in the state semifinal playoff round (2019) and the state finals (2020) in his two years as a starter.
“I feel like my family provides me with a good support system, keeps me level-leaded,” Wimsatt said. “My mom basically every day says to me, ‘Stay humble,’ And, that’s what I try to do.”
When asked about personal goals for his final high school season, Wimsatt responded in his typical fashion.
“Honestly, I haven’t set any personal goals,” Wimsatt said. “I mean, I’d like to be Kentucky Mr. Football, but I haven’t thought much about it at all. I’m just concerned about our team getting better every day and winning the state championship for our school.”
Last season, as a junior, Wimsatt completed 176-of-295 passes for 2,349 yards and 27 touchdowns, while also rushing for 443 yards and scoring six TDs.
“Gavin is a great young quarterback and a great young man,” Owensboro head coach Jay Fallin said. “He has a big arm, of course, and he does everything well at his position. He’s a team-first guy all the way and, I know this, we’re glad to have him on our team.”
Opposing coaches, of course, also recognize Wimsatt’s talents.
“Gavin is everything you look for in a quarterback,” Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris said. “He’s tall, strong, athletic, seasoned and very smart.
“In game-planning against him, what makes him so dangerous is the fact that he can keep plays alive, and he has magnificent arm strength to beat you over the top while he’s scrambling.”
In 2020, Wimsatt led OHS to eight consecutive regular-season victories and four playoff conquests before the Red Devils were upended by traditional rival Bowling Green 17-7 in the state title game — a painful memory that has provided added incentive in 2021.
“We had a great season last year, but we know now (after the state title game defeat) that we need to work even harder to get where we want to be,” Wimsatt said. “It comes down to work and preparation, whether it be on-field practice, in the weight room or watching film — we need to make sure we’re doing something every day to get better.”
Following last football season, Wimsatt chose not to remain on the Owensboro basketball team, on which he had been a standout forward.
“It was a hard decision, and I missed it a little bit, but ultimately I knew I wanted to go to college for football,” Wimsatt said. “You have to make some sacrifices to train and work on your craft, and basketball was one of those sacrifices.”
He did, however, compete for the OHS track and field team this spring, winning the Class 3-A Region 1 triple jump (41-00.5) to help the Red Devils win the team title. At the state meet, Wimsatt was fifth (42-5.75), helping Owensboro place fourth as a team.
By the time Wimsatt — a four-star prospect — committed to Rutgers in the spring, 247Sports had him rated as the top football prospect in Kentucky, the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in America and the No. 89 overall prospect nationally.
He also became the highest-rated quarterback to ever commit to the Scarlet Knights, who are led by head coach Greg Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleason.
When Wimsatt visited the Rutgers campus in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the recruiting wars for his services were all but over.
“I felt most comfortable at Rutgers,” said Wimsatt, who reportedly received scholarship offers from, among others, Kentucky, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and West Virginia. “The coaching staff, the university, the campus, it all felt like a home away from home for me.
“I know coach Schiano, coach Gleason and all the other coaches at Rutgers are going to help me reach my potential as a quarterback — they are a great group of coaches.”
For now, though, Wimsatt is finely tuned into the effort and efficiency that will be required for Owensboro to win its first state championship on the gridiron since 1986.
“We’ll be ready to go,” Wimsatt said, “and I’m ready to do all I can to help make it happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.