Will Hume from Owensboro won the boys 13-15 18-hole division of the GO Series tournament Tuesday at Lakeshore Country Club at Madisonville. Hume shot 83.
Molly Amos (Beaver Dam) won the girls 6-hole 9-10 division (26). Andrew Powell (Owensboro) won the 9-hole boys 11-12 division (43).
BASEBALL BOMBERS 11 EVANSVILLE PATE 7
Both pitching staffs had their hands full in a high-scoring affair where the Post 9 Owensboro Bombers 18U topped Evansville Pate Post 265, 11-7, at Shifley Park.
Post 9 took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third Harrison Bowman singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run and Cohl Proctor singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
The Bombers put up four runs in the second inning. The offensive onslaught was led by Bowman and Easton Blandford, who all drove in runs.
Charles Schneider led things off on the hill for Post 9. The southpaw surrendered seven runs on six hits over four innings, striking out seven.
Post 9 racked up ten hits on the day. Blandford was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and Bowman was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Bowman led Post 9 with three stolen bases, as it had seven stolen bases.
PATE 123 100 0 — 7 8 4
POST 9 243 110 x — 11 10 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.