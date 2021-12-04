Daviess County quarterback Joe Humphreys didn’t take long to make a decision on where he wanted to play college football after he made his final visit of the recruiting process.
Miami (Ohio) offered Humphreys in the last two weeks, and the candidate for Kentucky Mr. Football committed Friday morning with a video on social media.
“I talked to them around Halloween, went up on a visit, saw what we needed to see, talked to the coaches. It was like ‘Wow.’ it felt like home,” Humphreys said Friday afternoon. “The coaches, the kids they recruit, they’re not only good players but good people. They want to go to Miami for the school along with the football. It’s a really good academic school. After I committed I had two or three guys in the class already send messages, they wanted to get work in when we go on the visit next weekend.”
Humphreys was the overall passing leader in Kentucky high school football this season, throwing for 3,940 yards, 48 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
Humphreys hit 263-of-391 passes for an amazing 67.3%, the second-best completion rate in the state.
Humphreys and his receiving corps pushed the Panthers to an 11-2 record, the most wins in school history.
Humphreys had an assortment of offers from FBS Group of 5 schools, including Akron, Appalachian State, Army, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, MTSU, Murray State, New Mexico, Temple and UAB.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback also ran for 601 yards and 17 touchdowns on 71 carries.
Humphreys will likely get time to adjust to the college game with Miami having two quarterbacks on the roster with experience already.
“I think it’s a great fit for him,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “It’s what he was looking for — size of school, distance from home, size of the town, they compete for MAC championships, the staff has established itself and it is deeply connected.
“They’ve got a starting quarterback who will be back for a couple of seasons. It is great for Joe to go in with no pressure, learn the system, have him competing for the starting job in two years. If he goes up there and performs this summer, he’ll get a fair shake.”
Miami went 6-6 and lost three MAC games by a total of four points.
Redhawks co-offensive coordinator Eric Koehler visited Humphreys, his family and the DC coaching staff last week as college coaches were on the road making in-home visits and contacts.
Humphreys’ passing workouts that Koehler watched went well.
“You could tell he was picking up what coach Koehler was telling him, he worked well with Joe,” Brannon said. “That’s where that set them apart, Joe felt they were genuinely interested. Coach Koehler came down for the day, visited with the family.”
The Miami commitments will make an official visit next weekend in Oxford, Ohio. Humphreys said he will start back with quarterback workouts with DC assistant coach Dalton Oliver in a month. Humphreys wants to put himself in a position to get some notice in practice when preseason drills start next summer.
“If I get there and start doing well, and they wanted me to play my freshman year, I want to be 100% ready to go,” Humphreys said.
The official NCAA signing date for this period is Dec. 15.
Brannon thinks the biggest transition for Humphreys to make is the speed of players around him.
“That’s always the biggest thing,” Brannon said. “Defensive backs can close on throws a lot faster. When he would get in trouble here, he could take off. In college, defensive linemen chasing him are going to be fast.”
