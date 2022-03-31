Joe Humphreys was one of three former Daviess County football players to participate in a college signing ceremony at DC on Wednesday.
Humphreys, an All-State quarterback for DC, will play college football at Miami (Ohio), and he signed officially in December.
Isaiah Tomes will play at Kentucky Wesleyan College and Parker Crews will be playing at Hanover (Ind).
Humphreys was named first-team All-State quarterback by the Louisville Courier-Journal after his senior season. He accounted for 4,561 yards and 65 touchdowns running and passing in his senior season at DC. He threw for 3,940 yards and 48 touchdowns.
