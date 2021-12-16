Joe Humphreys made it official on Wednesday, the first signing day for NCAA Division 1 FBS players.
Humphreys signed with Miami University at a media-centered event at Daviess County High School. The dual-threat quarterback will participate in a February signing ceremony with football teammates who will play in college.
Humphreys had committed to Miami in Oxford, Ohio a couple of weeks ago.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior was the passing yardage leader in Kentucky this season, leading the Panthers to an 11-2 record that was the best in school history.
Humphreys threw for 3,940 yards and 48 touchdowns as a senior and added 601 yards and 17 scores on the ground. He was the Messenger-Inquirer Area Offensive Player of the Year and was named the Class 6A Region 1 Player of the Year.
The RedHawks’ 16-member class was ranked No. 1 in the Mid-American Conference by 247sports.com, ahead of second-place Central Michigan and third-place Toledo. The ranking is Miami’s highest since the 2015 class was ranked best in the MAC.
