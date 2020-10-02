Joe Humphreys experienced a very good sophomore season as quarterback for the Daviess County Panthers in 2019.
Nonetheless, Humphreys is playing at an entirely different level this fall.
After having to sit out the season-opener against Ohio County in COVID-19 quarantine, the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has quickly made up for lost time with spectacular performances the past two weeks against Owensboro and Marshall County.
“I worked hard in the offseason, and I’ve gotten a little better hanging in the pocket, staying with my reads and seeing what’s out there,” Humphreys said. “Also, I’ve gotten better re-setting my feet before throwing a pass.”
It’s all worked.
Through two games, Humphreys has completed 34-of-58 passes for 561 yards and nine touchdowns, with only one interception. He also has a pair of rushing TDs.
“I’m in a good situation here because I have an outstanding line blocking for me, and I’ve got some tremendous receivers who do a great job running their routes and catching the football,” Humphreys said. “I’m pretty blessed.”
Two weeks ago, in a riveting 42-34 loss at Owensboro, Humphreys went 20-of-36 through the air for 270 yards and four touchdowns, also rushing for a score. In last week’s 56-6 rout of host Marshall County, Humphreys completed 14-of-22 passes for 291 yards and five TDs, again adding a rushing touchdown.
“Joe is just an outstanding quarterback, and he’s also become a great leader,” Panthers head coach Matt Brannon said. “He’s one of those guys who constantly works at his game trying to become the best player he can be.
“I know how much work he put in during the offseason, and I expect him to have a highly productive junior season — he’s a great young talent who is only going to get better as the years roll on.”
On Friday night, Daviess County has a big opportunity at Reid Stadium — hosting unbeaten McCracken County in a game that will go a long way toward deciding the Class 6-A district championship.
“We need to establish our run game early,” said Humphreys, who played well in last year’s 50-36 loss to the Mustangs in Paducah. “If we can establish the run effectively, it will open up a lot of things for us in the passing game.
“I thought we played a really good game down there last season, but we were super young in a lot of spots — we’ll be taking more experience into this year’s game with McCracken.”
Humphreys says DC is a confident team.
“We feel like we’ve been overlooked, and that’s perfectly fine with us — it provides a lot of motivation,” Humphreys said. “We go into every game believing we’re going to win, and a lot of that comes from being so well-prepared by our coaching staff.
“When we step on the field, we know we’ve got a great game plan to achieve success, and that’s one of the big keys to us being so confident every time we play.
“I really like our football team this year — if we go out and play like we’re capable, we have a chance to have a lot of success.”
