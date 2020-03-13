A memorable season is likely over for the Owensboro Catholic High School boys’ basketball team, and, if that’s the case, the Aces ended it with a bang.
On Thursday in Lexington, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced that both the girls’ and boys’ state basketball tournaments had been suspended indefinitely due to heightened concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thus, likely denying the 3rd Region champion Aces (21-14) a chance to compete in the storied Sweet 16 — originally set for March 18-22 in Rupp Arena — for only the second time in program history.
“I don’t know how I could criticize any of the decisions that have been made at the state level, when you take into consideration what’s going on around the rest of the country and the world right now,” said Catholic High boys’ coach Tim Riley, who also directed the Aces to the 2016 state tournament. “That’s way above my pay grade.
“I’ve been fortunate to coach in the Sweet 16 several times (nine), so it’s a little easier for me to deal with, but I really feel very sad for our kids. For our seniors, this was their one opportunity to play in a great event, and for the underclassmen, well, you never know if you’ll ever get back. From that standpoint, it’s disappointing for sure.”
Riley believes there’s a sliver of a chance that the boys’ Sweet 16 will be played at a later date — but only a sliver.
“I hold out a little hope of playing it, but truthfully I tend to think the season is over,” said Riley, whose squad was set to face 15th Region champion Martin County next Thursday. “The KHSAA is losing a million dollars on this if it’s not played — that’s a big blow.
“From a personal standpoint, every season I’ve coached has ended with a loss except one (Riley coached Warren Central to the 2004 KHSAA state championship), so this might be the second time for it to happen.”
And, if that’s the case, the Aces’ final victory was certainly one to remember — a 56-45 upset of rival Owensboro in the 3rd Region Tournament finale before a full house at the Sportscenter.
“The win we got Tuesday night was pretty special,” Riley said. “I’m proud of the way we finished. We hung in there and beat a great basketball team to win the regional championship — if the season has to end, as tough as the thought of that is, this is not a bad way to end it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.