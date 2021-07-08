Devin Booker continued to keep his star shining bright as the Phoenix Suns won their first game of the NBA Finals series against Milwaukee.
If Phoenix wins the best of 7 series, would Booker be the Wildcat with the most influence on his team winning an NBA championship in UK’s history?
The Suns basically built this team around Booker (Chris Paul’s recent heavy influence) Chris Paul has gone off in his first NBA Finals appearance with 32 points and nine assists while making 12-of-19 shots from the floor.
Booker’s numbers showed no nerves for his debut in the NBA Finals, with the shooting guard going for 27 points, 1-of-8 from 3-point range but 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.
Of course, there have been some legendary players from the way back days of UK basketball who have been NBA champions. Cliff Hagan and Frank Ramsey are on that list, along with Kevin Grevey and others.
In turning the calendar back to 2000, Tayshaun Prince was a 6-foot-9 defensive specialist with the 2004 Detroit Pistons championship team.
Rajon Rondo was viewed as the fourth best player on a loaded 2008 Boston Celtics ball club.
Since 2008-09, just four ex-Wildcats have been a part of NBA championship teams. Josh Harrellson on the 2012-13 Miami Heat; and Jodie Meeks on the 2018-19 Toronto Raptors had bit parts on those NBA championship teams.
Rondo resurfaced with the 2019-20 Lakers who won the NBA championship in the Orlando bubble.
But there was a guy by the name of Anthony Davis on that squad who had major handprints and points all over that Lakers championship. Oh, yeah, there was also that LeBron James guy.
Davis played 62 games for the Lakers last season and Rondo played 48 games.
Booker is the focal point for the Suns, who have built this team around him in hopes that this kind of season would emerge.
Booker played 67 of the 72 regular-season games for the Phoenix Suns.
Booker has been a star. Booker averaged 25.6 points per game during the regular campaign and is averaging 27 points per game in the playoffs.
The former Cat (2014-15) scored 40 points as the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening game of the Western Conference finals. After that, he scored 20, 15, 25, 31 and 22 points as the Suns knocked off the Clippers 4-2 to earn a berth against the Bucks.
In his six seasons with the Suns, Booker has averaged 13.8, 22.1, 24.9, 26.6, 26.6 and 25.6 points per game.
Booker didn’t start in his lone season at Kentucky — he wasn’t even projected as a lottery pick when he initially declared for the 2015 draft. He was part of the second platoon for a Wildcat team that was aiming for major history trying to go 40-0 and win the national championship.
They reached the Final Four and went 38-1, and Booker ended up as the third-leading scorer for that UK team at 10 points a game.
Davis was the No 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft after leading the Wildcats to the national championship for coach John Calipari.
Davis is a seven-time All-Star and was already widely recognized as one of the league’s brightest talents before joining the Lakers last summer in a blockbuster trade.
He has built his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats, becoming only the eighth player (and first since Michael Jordan) to win an NBA title, an NCAA championship and an Olympic gold medal.
The Lakers had James but they needed another key part, and Davis was that guy.
James and Davis were an unreal duo in the 2020 season’s run through the NBA playoffs, but it’s difficult to say who was more responsible for the Lakers’ championship, and they were looked at entirely in tandem along the way.
The Lakers made a significant investment in Davis and what they had to give up to get him, but they didn’t have him the last six years to build a team around.
Booker had made his way to the Finals from the ground up in a way, as he was thought to have significant offensive talent. But whatever NBA team drafted him had very little to judge by from his one year at UK.
Now, six years later, Booker may have the chance to compare NBA championship rings with Davis. Booker also may end up as the UK player who had the most to do with his NBA team winning that big trophy.
