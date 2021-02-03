BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trent Frazier scored No. 12 Illinois’ final 10 points in regulation, and the Fighting Illini gave up only one basket in overtime to outlast Indiana 75-71 on Tuesday night.
Frazier finished with 19 points and Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (12-5, 8-3 Big Ten), which won its third straight overall and snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Hoosiers’ home court.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6), who have dropped two straight games
Race Thompson added 18 points and eight rebounds.
No. 2 Baylor 83, No. 6 Texas 69
AUSTIN, Texas — Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and No. 2 Baylor used a big run to pull away and beat the Longhorns.
Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) has won every game this season by at least eight points and looked to be in a fight with its closest pursuer in the conference. Texas (11-4, 5-3) was within six points late before Baylor pulled away behind open 3-pointers from Adam Flagler and Mitchell.
No. 8 Iowa 84, Michigan St. 78
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 27 points to reach another milestone and No. 8 Iowa (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) beat Michigan State (8-7, 2-7).
Garza, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 26.4 points per game, became the second 2,000-point scorer in program history.
ole miss 52, No. 11 Tennessee 50OXFORD, Miss. — Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi beat No. 11 Tennessee, the Rebels’ first win over a ranked team in more than two years.
Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and then withstood a late challenge by the Volunteers (12-4, 8-4).
No. 17 West Virginia 76, Iowa State 72
AMES, Iowa — Taz Sherman hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining and finished with 18 points as No. 17 West Virginia(12-5, 5-3 Big 12) held on to beat Iowa State.
Solomon Young returned after missing two games due to COVID-related issues and scored 15 points for Iowa State (2-10, 0-7).
No. 19 WIsconsin 72, Penn State 56
MADISON, Wis. — Freshman Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points and No. 19 Wisconsin resumed its usual dominance of Penn State (6-8, 3-7 Big Ten).
Wisconsin hasn’t lost at home to Penn State since 1995 and has won 27 of the last 30 meetings.
No. 23 Kansas 74, Kansas State 51
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Christian Braun hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, half of them during an 18-3 charge midway through the second half, and No. 23 Kansas (12-6, 6-4 Big 12) rolled past Kansas State.
Kansas improved to 200-94 against the Wildcats (5-14, 1-9), the most wins by any Division I school over another in men’s college hoops.
Maryland 61, No. 24 Purdue 60
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Eric Ayala made two free throws with three seconds left, and Maryland (10-8, 4-7 Big Ten) scored the final six points to rally past No. 24 Purdue.
Trevion Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Boilermakers (12-7, 7-5), whose three-game road winning streak ended.
