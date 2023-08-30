After an offseason full of speculation and hype, Kentucky’s football depth chart has mostly been decided by Wildcats’ coaches ahead of their season- opening contest Saturday — but there are still a few question marks lingering.
For UK, though, that’s actually a good thing.
Last year, entering with high expectations for a Kentucky squad led by Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr., the Cats were limited throughout the year by a lack of true depth throughout the roster. Levis battled nagging injuries all season, Rodriguez missed the first four games due to suspension, and in many ways, UK simply couldn’t keep up with the rigors of college football.
With Rodriguez sitting out, the torch was passed to former FCS All-American running back Ramon Jefferson. On just his second carry of the season, though, Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee and missed the remainder of the year. Not long after, JuTahn McClain suffered a multi-game injury, but they’re both back and expected to play key reserve roles in 2023.
Kavosiey Smoke — now suiting up for Deion Sanders at Colorado — and La’Vell Wright stepped in to help fill the void, but their impact wasn’t nearly the same.
Once Rodriguez returned to the lineup for then-No. 7 UK’s matchup at then-No. 14 Ole Miss, Levis sustained a turf injury to his left big toe that forced him to miss the following week’s game against South Carolina and was a source of pain all season. Oh, and he also needed to have a dislocated finger popped back into place and still nearly led the Cats to a win before falling 22-19 in Oxford.
Kentucky’s offensive line suffered through a myriad of injuries and setbacks, which was a major factor in the Cats giving up a staggering 47 sacks. The offense was limited in its efficiency, and the team suffered because of it.
Defensive back Jalen Geiger missed the season with a knee injury, and Vito Tisdale missed all season with a torn ACL before being dismissed from the team during the spring. Linebackers DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones also missed time. Even punter Colin Goodfellow was hurt for the year during a botched play against Missouri.
Frankly, it seemed like the injury bug bit UK all over.
So, if you look at Kentucky’s depth chart ahead of Saturday’s contest against Ball State, don’t worry about the “or” that you see next to some players’ names.
The offensive line is back and appears to be a much more cohesive unit than before, even if the starting right tackle spot is still to be decided between senior Jeremy Flax and junior USC transfer Courtland Ford. By all accounts, plans are for UK’s coaches to rotate at least seven or eight players on the line, so they need as many talented blockers as possible.
The tight end position will be manned between senior Brenden Bates, sophomore Josh Kattus, sophomore Jordan Dingle and senior Izayah Cummings. All four have received praise throughout fall camp, so don’t be surprised if all four contribute despite the starter still being undecided.
Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis solidified himself as the starting running back, but the back-up roles will be split between McClain, Jefferson and N.C. State transfer Demie Sumo-Karngbaye.
Either senior Octavious Oxendine or junior Tre’vonn Rybka will start at defensive end. It’ll be either senior Josaih Hayes or North Carolina transfer Keeshawn Silver at nose guard. Sophomores Alex Afari Jr. and Keaten Wade are battling for one of UK’s four starting linebacker spots. And junior Zion Childress or Geiger will start at strong safety.
Across the board, Kentucky is solid at every spot. More importantly, the Cats can go two- or three-deep at each position.
It’s college football, so of course injuries will happen over the course of a season, and some players will fail to live up to expectations. If you don’t have the talent and depth to overcome those issues, teams are in for a long season.
So, as UK heads into it’s season-opener unclear at certain areas, the Cats appear to have shored up their weaknesses from last year’s 7-6 campaign.
Some starting positions are yet to be determined, but with the amount of talent Kentucky is expected to possess, that’s a good problem to have.
