Western Kentucky’s major moments on the hardwood in the 2010s decade were few and far between for a program that is among the national leaders in all-time victories, conference championships, and 20-win seasons.
It was, in many respects, the least productive decade in the history of the men’s program.
Nonetheless, as you might expect, there were some hidden gems along the way — here, then, is a list of the top 10.
1-WKU 59, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 58 — Having taken over as interim head coach after the dismissal of Ken McDonald in early January of the 2011-12 season, Ray Harper led the Hilltoppers on an improbable charge to the NCAA Tournament.
Western won four games in four days to capture the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, and found itself in an NCAA Tournament First Four matchup in Dayton, Ohio against Mississippi Valley State, coached by former Kentucky star Sean Woods.
This became what WKU fans now refer to as “The Obama Game,” as President Barack Obama was, indeed, in attandance at courtside.
The Delta Demons seemed on their way to an easy victory, leading 53-37 with 4:52 to play, but the Hilltoppers’ relentless full-court press led to 16 consecutive points to tie the game at 53.
WKU (16-18) took the lead for good on a conventional three-point play by T.J Price with 33 seconds remaining — helping complete the biggest last-five-minutes comeback in NCAA Tournament history.
2-WKU 92, OKLAHOMA STATE 84 — Playing for a trip to New York’s Madison Square Garden and a spot in the 2018 NIT semifinals, the Hilltoppers delivered an impressive victory over the favored Cowboys and their rabid fans in Stillwater, Okla.
Freshman guard Taveion Hollingsworth tied a career-high with 30 points, senior point guard Lamonte Bearden had 19 points and six assists, and senior center Dwight Coleby had 16 points and 13 rebounds.
WKU pushed its lead to 11 points in the second half, but the Cowboys continued to battle and sliced their deficit to one on several occasions. Nonetheless, WKU answered every challenge down the stretch.
It marked the Hilltoppers’ third victory in eight days over a Power Five program.
3-WKU 77, PURDUE 73 — Early in the 2017-18 season, Western competed in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau — and the Hilltoppers made the most of it.
Impressive in a 66-58 loss to No. 5 Villanova to open the event, the Hilltoppers came back to stun the No. 18 Boilermakers the following night.
Western blistered the nets at a 53% pace in the first half and was in control for much of the game. Purdue charged back late, pulling to within one possesssion, but the Hilltoppers put the game away from the foul stripe, where they wenf 11-of-13 in the seconc half.
Senior forward Justin Johnson led the way with 17 points and nine rebounds, Hollingsworth produced 16 points, six rebounds and three assists, and fellow freshman guard Jake Ohmer scored 15 points, going 5-of-6 from the field and making all three of his 3-point attempts.
This was WKU’s first Top 25 win since beating No. 25 Old Dominion in 2015, and its first Power Five win since winning at Ole Miss in 2014.
4-WKU 79, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 79 — The Hilltoppers won consecutive games in the NIT for the first time since 1948 by defeating the host Trojans in Los Angeles in a second-round game in 2018.
USC led 67-61 with 5:51 to play, but a quick 7-0 spurt left Western with a 68-67 advantage with 3:39 to go. Two free throws by Darius Thompson at 2:09 pushed the Toppers in front 74-72 — giving them the lead for good.
Johnson led the way with 23 points, while Coleby produced 13 points and seven rebounds, with Bearden adding 11 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists.
The difference came at the free-throw line, where WKU made 16-of-17 and the Trojans connected on only 8-of-19.
5-WKU 74, NORTH TEXAS 70 — The first of Harper’s two four-wins-in-four-days Sun Belt Conference Tournament titles came with a four-point victory over the Mean Green in Hot Springs, Ark.
WKU, 5-14 through its first 19 games of the season, completed a storybook comeback season with a storybook comeback against North Texas, which led by 13 points with just under 13 minutes to play.
The Hilltoppers rallied down the stretch and guard Kahlil McDonald came up big late — hitting a 3-pointer at 1:06 to give Western a 7068 lead, before icing the game by hitting two free throws with 1.5 seconds left.
Teeng Akol came out of nowhere to score a career-high 23 points, and freshman George Fant — named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player — added 17 points and six rebounds.
6-WKU 65, FIU 63 — The second of Harper’s four-wins-in-four-days SBC tournament championships came with a narrow conquest of the Panthers in Hot Springs.
Fant, who had produced just five points and three rebounds before fouling out in Western’s semifinal conquest of Arkansas State, bounced back in a big way — scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
WKU also got a solid game from guard Jamal Crook, who scored 17 points and closed out the game by making three free throws in the final 23.6 seconds.
FIU, coached by Richard Pitino, had stunned heavily favored Middle Tennessee in the semifinals, but could make only 24-of-62 shots against the Hilltoppers, who were off to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in six seasons.
7-WKU 83, WISCONSIN 76 — The Hilltoppers closed out the pre-conference portion of their 2018-19 season with a Dec. 29 upset of the No. 15 Badgers before a raucous full house at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.
Western burned the nets, shooting 55% from the field, 40% from 3-point range, and 81% from the foul stripe. The Toppers sizzled at 68% from the floor in the second half.
Hollingsworth scored 22 points and dished six assists, freshman center Charles Bassey had 19 points, six rebounds and four blocks, freshman guard Dalano Banton nearly had a triple-double (eight points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists).
Wisconsin was the highest-ranked team WKU had beaten at home since 1973, when the Hilltoppers stunned No. 6 Providence, led by All-American Marvin Barnes.
8-WKU 86, ARKANSAS 79 — The Hilltoppers handed the visiting Razorbacks their first loss of the season on Dec. 7, 2019, but the overtime victory proved bittersweet — with All-American center candidate Bassey going down with a season-ending leg injury late in regulation.
Hollingsworth led the Hilltoppers with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in front of a season-best crowd of 6,862 in E.A. Diddle Arena.
WKU got a 3-pointer from Jared Savage to force overtime, then Josh Anderson went to work in the extra five-minute period, scoring two baskets and adding a free throw at the outset.
The victory complered a three-game, two-sport sweep of Arkansas. WKU basketball also won at Arkansas in 2018-19, and the Hilltopper football team won at Arkansas in 2019.
9-WKU 63, WEST VIRGINIA 57 — The Hilltoppers won a classic defensive battle with Bob Huggins’ No. 13 Mountaineers in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational early in the 2018-19 season.
Western shot only 32% from the field, but helped its cause by making 27-of-34 free throws, while also limiting West Virginia to 33% shooting.
The Hilltoppers’ pressure defense priduced 15 steals and played a role in 22 Mountaineer turnovers.
Hollingsworth and Bassey each scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack for WKU, which also got 12 points from Anderson and 11 from Savage.
It was the first meeting between the teams since 1987, when WKU won 64-62 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Syracuse, N.Y.
10-WKU 81, OLE MISS 74 — Western overcame a 17-point deficit to overhaul the host Rebels early in the 2014-15 season at Oxford, Miss.
Leading the way was Price, who scored 21 second-half points on the way to team-highs of 26 points and 10 rebounds.
WKU outscored Ole Miss 49-29 in the second half, and in the process went 15-of-15 from the foul stripe.
It marked the Hilltoppers’ first road victory against an SEC team since 2006 when WKU won 70-67 at Georgia.
