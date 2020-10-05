The time had come in the 2020 football season for Western Kentucky to deliver the goods, and the Hilltoppers did just on Saturday in their ‘100 Miles of Hate’ rivalry with Middle Tennessee.
Having opened the season with losses to Louisville (35-21) and Liberty (30-24), WKU finally reached the winner’s circle in a 20-17 victory over the host Blue Raiders.
The victory not only snapped a two-game skid, but it also set the Hilltoppers up for potential success in Conference USA, with newfound league rival Marshall ready to invade Bowling Green for Western’s homecoming tilt this Saturday.
“We needed this one,” said WKU senior defensive end DeAngelo Malone. “We had to find a way to win and we did. Now, I believe we’ll take it from here and do very well the rest of the way.”
Having already lost a pair of wide receivers — Jachour Pearson and Jacquez Sloan — to the transfer portal, the Hilltoppers were encouraged by the play they received from Xavier Lane and little-used Dayton Wade on Saturday. The pair combined for 14 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown (Lane).
WKU also managed to get highly touted sophomore tight end Joshua Simon into the act, as the 6-foot-5, 235-pound sophomore caught four passes for 33 yards, including a game-clinching 11-yard TD reception with 6:49 to play.
Maryland graduate transfer quarterback Tyrrell “Piggy T” Pigrome received some criticism from Hilltopper fans through the first two weeks of the season, but he had a big day against MTSU — completing 21-of-36 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns while leading Western with 55 rushing yards on 16 carries.
How efficient has Pigrome been this season? Through three games, he is yet to throw an interception or lose a fumble — it’s very difficult to find fault with that.
Moreover, WKU’s defense came up big against a MIddle Tennessee offense that put 35 points on the board in last week’s two-point league loss at UTSA.
“I can’t say enough about the way our defense played,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “Just a tremendous performance all the way around.”
WKU also did all the little things that often separate victory from defeat — getting a pair of long field goals (47 and 52 yards) from Brayden Narveson, and getting a blocked field goal from Malone on the other side of the line.
“We had two weeks to prepare for this game and we prepared well,” said Wade, an Atlanta sophomore who entered the MTSU game with one 2020 reception and exited it with eight. “The coaches put together a great game plan and our team did a good job executing it — this win is just what we needed.”
The upcoming showdown with unbeaten Marshall looms large if the Hilltoppers have designs on winning the C-USA championship, and it will be a huge test.
Saturday’s rivalry game at MTSU was a real test too, though, and WKU was up to the challenge.
Now, with the Hilltoppers having seized some momentum, it will be interesting to see if they can sustain it.
