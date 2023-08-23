As students-athletes across the country head back to class this week, it marks the final week of fall camp for teams getting ready for the 2023 college football season — the final stretch of offseason improvement for squads before they begin the week-to-week rigors of preparing for each opponent.
Every program at every level has something to prove as they enter the fresh, new season, and you don’t have to look beyond the commonwealth to see a number of squads working hard to reach their goals this fall.
For the Kentucky Wildcats, the upcoming season is about proving that 2022 was a fluke.
With quarterback Will Levis facing numerous injuries, the Cats’ offensive line unable to find a rhythm and the team as a whole struggling to replace offensive coordinator Liam Coen, UK failed to meet preseason expectations last year. The Cats finished only 7-6 in what was supposed to be another step forward for the program.
Although UK reached its school-record seventh consecutive bowl game, the shorthanded Cats were rolled 21-0 by Iowa in the Music City Bowl, with several key players missing due to their preparation for the NFL draft.
This season, UK players and coaches want to prove they’re back on the right track. Coen has returned from the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, UK head coach Mark Stoops and his staff have again used the NCAA transfer portal to shore up weaknesses, and, by all indications, Kentucky appears poised for a better campaign despite a tough schedule.
Las Vegas odds-makers have UK’s betting win total at 6.5 games this year — a mark the Cats still would’ve met even with last year’s disappointing effort — and Kentucky would like nothing more than to prove its doubters wrong.
On the flip side, Western Kentucky heads into 2023 looking to prove that its recent success isn’t a fluke at all.
The Hilltoppers have won at least nine games in three of the last four seasons under head coach Tyson Helton, who sports a 32-21 record on The Hill. WKU returns the nation’s leading passer and top receiver with the tandem of Austin Reed and Malachi Corley as the Hilltoppers look for their first Conference USA title since 2016.
In the C-USA Preseason Media Poll, WKU was the overwhelming favorite to win the new-look league — and the Hilltoppers, predicted to win 8.5 games by Vegas odds-makers, want to prove they belong at the top.
Down the road in Louisville, the Cardinals are preparing for the Jeff Brohm era — again. The former quarterback star and assistant Cardinals coach is again returning to his alma mater, this time leading the way as he looks to guide Louisville away from mediocrity.
Although the Cardinals went 8-5 a year ago, they were a middling squad during Scott Satterfield’s four-year tenure — going just 25-24 during that span. Now, Brohm has injected a bit of life into the program, which has its over/under win total set at 7.5 games.
The Cards are hoping to prove they’re better than the eighth-place ranking they received in the ACC Preseason Media Poll earlier this month.
At Murray State, the Racers are looking to bounce back after a 2-9 setback last season. Now competing in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, Murray State was picked to finish 11th among the league’s 12 members in a preseason poll. Above anything else, the Racers simply want to prove they can compete.
For Eastern Kentucky, 2023 is about building on last season. The Colonels went 7-5, won their first conference title since 2011 and reached the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2014. Now expected to win the new United Athletic Conference, EKU aims to prove that it can sustain success.
Kentucky Wesleyan is another squad with lofty expectations, and the Panthers want to prove they’re a threat in Division II’s Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Though KWC its entering the second season under head coach Tyrone Young, it’s been Wesleyan’s full offseason in several years.
The Panthers were picked to finish seventh in the 10-team conference, but they’re aiming to separate themselves from the middle of the pack. With a talented group back from last year’s 2-9 squad, KWC wants to test itself and overcome those challenges this fall — beginning with a season-opening matchup against national DII power West Florida.
College football teams throughout the country are aiming high as their student-athletes return to class this week, and programs within the commonwealth have plenty to prove.
