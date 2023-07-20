NASHVILLE — There was a lot to like about the season Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White’s unit put together in 2022.
Kentucky finished with America’s 12th-best defense in terms of total yards, allowing just 311.4 yards per game, finished 13th in scoring defense (19.23 points allowed per game), and had the country’s seventh-ranked pass defense (170.8 ypg) and 49th-best run defense (140.6 ypg).
However, one area it struggled in was finishing off opposing quarterbacks and recording sacks.
As a team, Kentucky logged 20 sacks averaging out to 1.54 per game — 11th in the SEC and 110th in the nation.
That’s a number White’s defense is adamant about increasing.
“A lot,” edge rusher J.J. Weaver said at SEC Media Days Wednesday when asked if increasing sack numbers was a focal point for Kentucky’s defense heading into 2023. “Coach Brad White has been on us since the spring about it.”
Weaver led the Wildcats with three sacks last season despite missing two games with an elbow injury. In 2021, Weaver led the team with six sacks despite not being fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered in November 2020 at Florida.
Now back and healthy after opting not to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Weaver has added weight that he and UK head coach Mark Stoops are hoping helps him take the next step as a pass rusher.
“Right now, I’m at 257 (pounds),” Weaver said. “I gained so much of my weight since I came back. Staying healthy, hitting the treatment heavy, eating well. I eat six meals a day now trying to get my body right.
“Since the summer and spring, I’ve been the fastest and strongest I’ve ever been.”
“I think he, hopefully, is taking a page out of Josh Allen’s book where he just came back and put his head down and really went to work,” Stoops said of Weaver. “And doing all the things necessary to put himself in a position to have a great year.”
Sophomore defensive lineman Deone Walker, who recorded just a half-sack last season but had 4.5 tackles for loss and set the tone for the Wildcats’ defense, will also be a crucial part of Kentucky’s efforts to improve its pass rush.
While he won’t be counted on to necessarily post big numbers, his ability to impact the game and the attention he’ll draw from opposing defenses will be key in the players behind him getting to the quarterback.
“Deone Walker coming back helps my game because he’s going to get triple-teamed, double-teamed,” Weaver said. “It’s going to help me and a couple of our pass rushers.”
Walker, a 2022 Freshman All-American who stands an imposing 6-foot-6 and 348 pounds, has showcased increased speed in practice that could help him take yet another step forward in his budding stardom.
“I think just continue to grow, continue to develop and take the coaching,” Stoops said of how Walker can take his game to an even higher level. “One thing you know sometimes when you watch him is that’s a young guy out there but immensely talented and it takes coaching, and has to continue to do that and continue to have that All-American mindset where you want to work.
“If you have the best talent or some of the best talent, the great ones I’ve been around have always been the hardest-working guys on the team.”
Octavious Oxendine, who had a two-sack game in a blowout win over LSU in 2021 that earned him SEC Player of the Week honors, shed 37 pounds before the 2022 season in hopes of gaining speed and becoming a better pass rusher. Instead, he did not record a single sack last fall.
He, like Weaver and Walker, will be an important piece of the Cats’ pass-rush puzzle this fall.
“For me personally, it’s definitely something that I’ve been putting and acclimating back into my workouts because everything is big in the SEC. We always say it’s the biggest conference — hard, smash mouth and they run the ball, but it’s a lot of pass rushing too,” Oxendine said Wednesday. “When it comes to third down, third down and long, you got to put those pass rushers on the field.
“So honestly, it’s something that we’ve all been putting back into our game just to get to that quarterback, because we need it.”
Other Cats that need to step up include sophomore linebacker Keaten Wade, who will see more playing time with multi-year starter Jordan Wright graduated, 2022 starting defensive end Tre’vonn Rybka, who had just one sack in 2022, and newly-added North Carolina defensive line transfer and former five-star high school recruit Keeshawn Silver, among others.
If Kentucky’s pass rush improves and it’s able to maintain the overall success from a season ago, the unit could become one of the most feared in the SEC.
“I think we’re going to shock the world with the pass rush this year,” Weaver said.
