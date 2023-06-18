Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari announced Saturday the addition of Joey Hart to his No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the 2023-24 season.
Hart, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Linton, Indiana, is the seventh freshman now with the Wildcats, joining Aaron Bradshaw, recently-added Jordan Burks, Robert Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner.
“I’m excited to get started at Kentucky,” Hart said. “I chose UK because of Coach (John) Calipari, the supportive fan base and Kentucky’s ability to develop players. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to compete and play in the NCAA Tournament.”
Hart averaged 23.6 points and shot better than 40% from 3-point range while helping Linton-Stockton High School to the Class 2A state finals this past season. Playing on the Under Armour grassroots circuit last spring and summer, the three-star prospect shot 45% from deep, averaging 19.8 points per contest.
Hart was a top-5 ranked player in Indiana. He was named to the Indiana All-Star Team but missed last weekend’s games with a turf toe injury.
A former UCF signee, Hart chose UK over homestate Indiana, and according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham, has already signed with the school.
Hart provides some much-needed outside shooting
Hart provides some much-needed outside shooting and joins Calipari’s 2023 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite and includes three of the top 10, four of the top 15 and five of the top 40 prospects in the country. According to the Composite, the 2023 class is the second-highest rated Kentucky class of the Calipari era.
“Joey can really shoot the basketball but also brings a tremendous all-around game to this class,” Calipari said. “His best days of basketball are ahead of him and I look forward to watching him develop alongside the rest of the class. I’m excited to get Joey on campus so he can continue to improve at this next level.”
Kentucky is down to just eight scholarship players for next season following eight offseason departures--including four to the NBA Draft and four to the transfer portal. UK is in need of perimeter shooting while awaiting a final decision from SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year Antonio Reeves, who withdrew from the 2023 NBA Draft but has yet to confirm he will return to UK next season. Reeves is currently enrolled in summer classes at Illinois State, where he began his collegiate career.
Hart originally committed to UCF over Ball State, Evansville, and Toledo last August and signed with the Golden Knights in November before requesting a release from his NLI on May 11, drawing interest from the likes of UK, Indiana, Texas, Notre Dame, Rutgers, and Butler, among others.
