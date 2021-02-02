This isn’t the only strange season in the 100-plus years history of Kentucky High School Athletic Association basketball, but it’s a pretty safe bet to contend that it’s the strangest of the strange.
Nightly COVID-19-related postponements continue to dot the KHSAA Scoreboard and there’s little reason to expect that to change in the 2021 roundball season, despite the onset of vaccinations in the commonwealth.
There is, however, a season that is underway (for this we should be thankful) and on Monday the KHSAA released its statewide Ratings percentage Index (RPI) for the first time this season.
As always, it’s fun and intriguing, if not so revealing, to sneak a peek at how the initial RPI assesses Kentucky’s boys’ and girls’ teams in 2021.
On the boys’ side, the state top 10 consists of: 1-North Laurel (10-0 record, .780 RPI), 2-Bowling Green (6-0, .771), 3-Lexington Catholic (9-0, .762), 4-East Carter (2-0, .737), 5-St. Henry (7-1, .729), 6-Harlan (3-0, .723), 7-Covington Catholic (9-2, .720), 8-George Rogers Clark (9-0, .710), 9-Paul Laurence Dunbar (5-1, .7-5), and 10-Johnson Central (6-1, .699).
In addition to 4th Region power Bowling Green, the only teams from western Kentucky in the top 25 are surprising No. 12 Lyon County (10-0, .698), out of the 2nd Region, and No. 25 Warren Central (4-1, .674), out of the 4th Region.
The highest-rated 3rd Region team is Muhlenberg County (6-1), which checks in at No. 31 (.645).
Rounding out the 3rd Region: 38-Owensboro Catholic (8-2, .631), 86-Meade County (5-1, .557), 108-Grayson County (6-3, .525), 115-McLean County (6-4, .513), 126-Owensboro (2-1, .502), 128-Ohio County (4-5, .500), 139-Edmonson County (4-2, .490), 182-Butler County (1-4, .415), 184-Apollo (2-7, .413), 198-Daviess County (2-4, .386), 210-Whitesville Trinity (2-5, .366), 214-Hancock County (1-5, .347), 217-Breckinridge County 2-7, .341), and 248-Cloverport (0-9, .196).
On the girls’ side, the state top 10 consists of: 1-Boyd County (7-0, .771), 2-Sacred Heart (8-0, .754), 3-Anderson County (11-0, .745), 4-Bullitt East (4-0, .734), 5-Wayne County (6-0, .728), 6-Marshall County (8-1, .718), 7-Paul Laurence Dunbar (7-0, .708), 8-Ryle (7-2, .704), 9-Bishop Brossart (7-0, .702), and 10-Graves County (9-1, .701).
In addition to 1st Region powers Marshall County and Graves County, the only other teams from western Kentucky in the top 25 are No. 18 Breckinridge County (8-1, .671), from the 3rd Region, and No. 25 Calloway County, from the 1st Region.
Other 3rd Region ratings: 37-Owensboro Catholic (5-2, .623), 74-Meade County (4-3, .567), 83-Ohio County (3-2, .559), 87-McLean County (4-3, .547), 106-Butler County (3-1, .513), 107-Grayson County (5-5, .513), 113-Apollo (3-3, ,504), 118-Daviess County (5-3, .499), 122-Owensboro (4-5, .498), 125-Edmonson County (4-4, .489), 150-Hancock County (3-4, .456), 201-Cloverport (1-4, .367), 202-Muhlenberg County (0-3, .366), and 218-Whitesville Trinity (1-6, .327).
The first edition of the RPI always should be taken with a grain of salt, and it’s particularly true this season when so many programs throughout the commonwealth have been placed on temporary hiatus (some multiple times) due to the novel coronavirus.
Typically, the cream rises to the top and the more established, tradition-rich programs rise in the ratings as the season progresses. Whether or not this happens in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, of course, remains to be seen.
As we’ve already discovered, after all, the only thing certain about the 2021 season is its uncertainty.
