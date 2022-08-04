When full pads go on for high school football teams, they know it is getting close to opening kickoff time.
The clock is now at 15 days from Thursday until August 19, the first Friday night of the high school season.
Getting in full pads means more than just getting to hit and do full tackling in practices, it is another signal that things are accelerating toward being ready to play that first game. There should be an internal clock that tells players it’s time to zero in even more during practice, because the Friday night lights will be coming on for real soon.
“All the transitions, from helmets to shoulder pads, from shoulder pads to full pads, if nothing else players realize these are the steps to getting ready for season, they’re thinking we’ve got to be getting ready,” said Jay Fallin, head coach at Owensboro High School.
Monday was the first full day in pads for Apollo, and coach John Edge liked what he saw from the Eagles.
“The main thing is when you’re in shells, you’re up, you’re not on the ground,” Edge said. “Now with full pads you can go to the ground, you’re tackling. We found some people who had been playing other sports in the spring and weren’t with us in football, they got after it out there. We had a good practice Monday, it was pretty intense and that’s a good sign.”
A marker for a team that should be physical is that it is wanting to go in full pads as soon as KHSAA rules allow.
“You’ve got teams that are always asking when are we going in full pads,” Edge said. “In June, they’ll be asking when are we going in full pads, when are we going in full pads? Then, all of the sudden it’s time to go to full pads and they love it. The hitting, the kids are getting after it in scrimmages. They have built up aggression, they’re ready to go. This is the time of year that you kind of get to separate some of them out there, you see who the alpha males are. It’s good to see if you’re on the side that’s making the great hits, making the great tackles.”
Edge has been pleased with players using what they learned in spring football and making that transition to preseason practice.
“The last two years I thought we were very sound, we knew what we were doing,” Edge said. “This year what I notice is a lot of guys in the spring got better and that has carried over since then. The guys who were in spring sports who are out with us now are catching up, they will get there. We have a scrimmage this week then another week of practice, then we will be to game week.”
Apollo opens against Owensboro Catholic at Eagle Stadium on August 19.
Owensboro will travel to Louisville to face Saint Xavier on August 19 in a marquee season opener. St. Xavier won the Class 6-A state championship last season.
“There has certainly been more contact, going to full pads ratchet up the level of contact in practice,” Fallin said. “You have to be really cautious. Once you do full pads you can do more contact, but you want to be healthy.”
The Red Devils also had more energy once full pads went on this week.
“Anything that’s new and novel there’s always a little more enthusiasm,” Fallin said. “But if you’re going to be a successful team, you’ve got to work hard on the days you’re not excited about being in full pads, you’ve got to find a way.”
One way is simply to look at the calendar, and it will be August 19 in no time.
“It’s football time,” Fallin said.
