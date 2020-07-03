As a renowned basketball player, 6-foot-9 Dan Issel was always highly effective in the paint.
On Thursday, as featured speaker for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce remote Rooster Booster Breakfast, sponsored by Kentucky Wesleyan College, Issel painted a positive picture for the possibility of Louisville landing an NBA franchise.
Since 2018, the former University of Kentucky All-American has been president of the Louisville Basketball Investment and Support Group, also known as NBA2Lou, a Kentucky-based limited-liability company founded in 2016 to pursue an NBA franchise for the state’s largest city.
“I do this because I’m passionate about basketball,” Issel said, “and because in 1975 I was part of the only professional championship team Kentucky has had (Kentucky Colonels). And, that team wasn’t just ABA champion, it was the best team in the world that year. It included Artis Gilmore, Louie Dampier and (head coach) Hubie Brown.
“To this day, I have 50- and 60-year-old men who some up to me and remember being in (Louisville’s) Freedom Hall watching the Colonels play, and I’d like to see the young people of today have the same opportunity.”
Issel noted that seven different groups have shown interest in investing in a Louisville-based NBA franchise.
“I’m sure we’ll be able to attract investors when the time comes,” Issel said, in reference to league expansion. “Right now, we just don’t know when that time will be.”
When it arrives, Issel believes the city will be poised to embrace the opportunity.
“The KFC Yum! Center would instantly, automatically be one of the two or three best arenas in the NBA,” Issel said of the 22,090-seat downtown venue that has been basketball home to the Louisville Cardinals since 2010. “It was built with this possibility in mind.”
Issel also attempted to dispel the myth that an NBA franchise in the commonwealth would be a detriment to college basketball programs in Kentucky.
“We have reams of data showing that an NBA team could exist without taking away anything from the college programs in our state,” Issel said. “In fact, there are many who believe it’s an enhancement for them.”
Issel plans to speak in every region of Kentucky on the issue.
“We’re going to need support of the entire state of Kentucky to bring an NBA team here,” he said. “This is what it’s going to take to make it happen.”
A native of Batavia, Illinois, Issel played for legendary coach Adolph Rupp at UK, and, despite competing just three varsity seasons, he remains the Wildcats’ all-time scoring leader with 2,138 points.
As a pro, Issel was ABA Rookie of the Year in 1971, Most Valuable Player of the 1972 ABA All-Star Game, and a six-time ABA All-Star.
Nicknamed “The Horse,” Issel finished his combined ABA-NBA career (spent with the Colonels and Denver Nuggets) with over 27,000 points, which ranked behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Julius Erving at the time of his retirement in 1985.
Following his playing career, Issel served as general manager and head coach of the Nuggets from 1992-94 and again from 1999-2001.
Issel has been inducted into numerous athletic and basketball halls of fame, including the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.
