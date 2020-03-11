You don’t pull off one of the most monumental upsets in 3rd Region Tournament history against the region’s most storied tradition with a business-as-usual approach — and there was nothing usual about the way Owensboro Catholic High School played on Tuesday night.
Summoning their best effort and finest execution of a roller-coaster season in one fell swoop, the Aces — who previously this season lost three times to OHS — shocked the favored Red Devils, 56-45, before a big crowd at the Sportscenter.
Few saw anything remotely like this coming — but in the game’s earliest stages, it was readily apparent that this was a different-looking Catholic team.
The Aces got the opening tip, scored on their first possession via Andrew Riney’s putback and, quite frankly, kept the pedal to the metal the rest of the way, putting the previously red-hot Red Devils on their heels and in the uncustomary position of having to play from behind — the entire game.
The Red Devils never had the lead.
“This is right up there at the top,” said Catholic senior Drew Hartz, a record-setting, highly-decorated football quarterback, when asked where this ranked among his numerous achievements and memories while competing for the Aces. “For us to be up and down all season and then come in here and play like we did against a great team and win this championship — it’s an amazing thrill.
“We were ready right out from the start and that helped set the tone, but against a team like that, you really have to keep it going the entire game. We were able to pull together and do that, and I think that’s what I’m most proud of.”
It took a village, and it took a wire-to-wire relentlessness rarely displayed for 32 minutes at the high school level — with all five Aces starters at the top of their respective games.
Hartz scored 11 points, hit two 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds. Fellow senior Riney had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Junior Gray Weaver scored 10 points, hit a pair of 3s and snared seven rebounds. Sophomore Brian Griffith had 12 points and four assists. Sophomore Ji Webb had 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Catholic led 14-4 after six minutes, 19-8 at the end of the first quarter, and simply refused the surrender the momentum thereafter.
“We just had to fight, had to go take it,” a fired-up Webb said as his team prepared to cut down the Sportscenter nets. “Right from the tip we grabbed the momentum. We had ’em on their heels and they stayed there the whole way. The momentum was ours the entire game.”
OHS trailed by 15 points two minutes into the second period after Weaver and Griffith netted consecutive 3s, scored six straight of their own, but then watched Catholic score five of the final six points of the half — capped by a high-arching on-the-run 3 by Griffith just in front of the halftime horn.
“We came out on fire,” Griffith said, “and we knew we’d have to play that way to beat them. The whole game, we made plays when we had to at both ends to keep the momentum, and as the game wore on I thought we played with more and more confidence.”
The Aces led by as many as 16 early in the second half, and Owensboro finally made a push — cutting their deficit to seven 20 seconds into the fourth period — but that was as close as the Red Devils would get. Catholic answered every challenge down the stretch.
“We’re young in spots, but the older guys came together with the younger guys and we were able to get it done,” Riney said. “We came together at the perfect time and we really fought to get this victory — I mean, we really battled the whole way to win this one.”
Weaver, a first-year player for the Aces, beamed afterward.
“I knew we had it in us the whole year, and we were able to play our best game at the right time,” Weaver said. “I’m just so proud of our guys, and so very thankful to be a part of it.”
So was Catholic coach Tim Riley, who will be taking his 10th team (count ’em, 10) to the Sweet 16.
“We knew we’d have to play really good to win the game, but we came in here believing we could,” said Riley, who led the Aces to their only other Sweet 16 trip in 2016, his first season at Catholic.
“The fact that we had so many stops didn’t allow their press to come into play as much it usually does, and it didn’t get into an up-and-down game — we were able to keep the game at our pace most of the way.
“What a great, great effort by our guys.”
An all-timer, in fact — from the opening tip until the final horn.
