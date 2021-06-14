Coach Rick Stansbury and the Western Kentucky basketball program caught a huge break last week when four-year standout Josh Anderson agreed to accept an extra year of NCAA eligibility and return to the Hilltoppers in 2021-22.
“First off, I would really like to thank my family and fans in Hilltopper Nation for the love and support over the years,” Anderson said in a press release. “I would also like to thank every last one of my coaches, staff, and teammates from the past years for everything we worked through.
“With that being said, I have decided to come back to school for a fifth year to finish my degree, and also, to compete for a championship trophy.
“I’m looking forward to the summer workouts with the team and can’t wait to see the real Diddle Arena again for one final season. Go Tops!”
Suddenly, after four years in the shadows of players like Justin Johnson, Taveion Hollingworth and All-American Charles Bassey, WKU is Anderson’s team in the upcoming season.
Look for him to flourish in this role.
Decimated by the loss of much of its roster from a 2020-21 team that won the Conference USA regular season championship before falling to North Texas in the C-USA Tournament finale, the Hilltoppers will heavily rely on Anderson’s talent and experience.
Known primarily for his ferocious, high-arching dunks in transition — he has been featured numerous times on ESPN’s “Top 10 Plays” segment — the 6-foot-6 Anderson is a more complete player than some observers give him credit for being.
Over time, he has picked up the moniker, “The Human Highlight Reel” and his end-to-end speed has been among the best in all of collegiate basketball — but there’s so much more to his game.
During the course of his career, Anderson’s mid-range jumper and 3-point shot — both of the corkscrew variety his freshman and sophomore seasons — have improved exponentially over the past couple of seasons.
He has also exhibited dramatic improvement in his ballhandling, passing and defense over the course of his career, and this season he will be expected to rebound — an area of his game that still needs work, considering his jump-out-of-gym verticality.
Far more than this, however, WKU will be relying on Anderson as the true team leader, and rightly so. Here’s a guy who has played in three conference tournament title games, has competed in three NITs, and has been a major part of several significant WKU wins over NCAA Power Five schools the past four seasons.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native has started 73 games for Western in the past four years, and last season averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, while procuring 49 steals. Anderson is fifth all-time at WKU with 168 steals.
As much as Anderson already has provided for the program, the Hilltoppers will need much more from him this season — on and off the hardwood — to remain a major contender for that elusive C-USA Tournament championship.
It says here Anderson, stepping out of the shadows, will rise to the occasion — it’s his team coming up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.