One thing I’ve learned in three decades of covering high school baseball in the 9th District is to expect the unexpected.
The nature of the sport is such that on multiple occasions I’ve seen No. 4 seeds knock off No. 1 seeds in semifinal elimination games of the 9th District (File under: good pitching typically stymies good hitting.).
I’ve seen a young phenomenon like former Apollo wunderkind Brad Wilkerson step on the mound as a middle-schooler in the district tournament and reduce a talented, veteran lineup to virtual rubble.
I’ve seen a team like Owensboro — which was a mere 6-14 in the 2009 regular season — come out of nowhere, get scorching hot and make one of the most improbable runs in history to the KHSAA State Tournament championship game.
Truth be told, I’ve seen many other things on the City-County diamond that lead me to believe that after, lo these many years, attempting to predict tournament champions in the middle of April is about as fruitless as swinging a wiffle ball bat against an Aroldis Chapman fastball.
Against this backdrop, I’m very much looking forward to how the 2021 9th District baseball season plays out in the ever-mercurial 9th District — especially after everyone was MIA in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entering play on Wednesday, two teams are out of the gate in particularly swift fashion, and that’s Apollo (10-2) and Owensboro Catholic (6-2), which took a pair of losses last weekend at Mount Juliet, Tennessee, but remains undefeated against in-state schools — and on Tuesday captured the All ‘A’ 3rd Region championship with a victory over Hancock County.
Coach Mason Head’s Eagles have been hitting it good (.293 team batting average) and pitching it even better (2.10 team earned run average). Apollo has been steadily building in recent seasons to return to its status as a western Kentucky power and perennial contender for district and regional championships.
Catholic, meanwhile, is a veteran team directed by Derek Hibbs, and the Aces check all the boxes in terms of the potential for postseason glory — solid pitching, hitting and defense. This is an extraordinarily tight-knit and fully confident outfit that will be a difficult out when it matters most.
Daviess County, 6-3 under new coach Austin Clay — a former Panther pitching star — is also off to a solid start. DCHS features a mix of proven veterans and newcomers who have the potential to make significant marks on the program by the end of the spring.
This is a burgeoning, slightly under-the-radar outfit worthy of keeping a close eye on.
The team with the most significant rebuild, of course, is Owensboro (2-5). Coach Logan Johnson’s roster features only one senior — standout pitcher-shortstop Ethan Gibson — and a host of middle-schoolers who are talented and full of potential. History tells us that counting out the Red Devils too early would be a monumental mistake.
The greatest thing of all about the 2021 season is that we’re simply playing it, and the fact that we have four teams in the 9th District that are all intriguing in their own respective ways is just icing on the cake.
This is a season for all of us to savor.
