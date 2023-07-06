The jury, of course, is still out on the Steve Lutz era as far as Western Kentucky basketball is concerned — after all, Lutz is yet to coach a game at the Hilltopper helm.
Nonetheless, there are encouraging signs that WKU fans should be excited about as they anticipate the start of the 2023-24 season. Based on his opening statements upon being hired and subsequent interviews, Lutz means business.
As opposed to business as usual on the Hill. That, you will not see — guaranteed.
Though only 50, Lutz has an older-school, fire-in-the-belly approach to the game that WKU fans will instantly appreciate and respect. It’s difficult to prognosticate victories and defeats, particularly for Year One, but it’s clear that Lutz is in “the future is now” camp.
There are at least five things fans will notice immediately about the Hilltoppers under Lutz’s tutelage, and, taken as a whole, they should give WKU supporters reason to believe that even his first team will accomplish more than is generally expected.
Hang on tight because here’s what you’re going go get from WKU teams coached by Lutz:
DEFENSE AND REBOUNDING
In multiple interviews, Lutz has expressed that play at the defensive end of the court will be at or near the top of the list in terms of essentials for the Hilltoppers.
Lutz understands that even on cold shooting nights, Western must provide itself other ways to win — this is where defense and rebounding fit squarely into his equation for long-haul success.
Bad shooting night? It’s not a problem if you make the opponent shoot even worse. This means busting your backside on every possession, getting in the passing lanes, making it uncomfortable for foes around the 3-point stripe, and challenging interior penetration.
Unlike shooting, defense is less about skill than it is effort — as is rebounding.
WKU no longer has the nation’s tallest player (7-foot-5 Jamarion Sharp is now at Ole Miss via the transfer portal), but watch the undersized Hilltoppers attack the offensive and defensive glass with ferocity under Lutz.
This, too, offsets a bad shooting night because quality defensive rebounding often limits the opponent to one shot, and quality offensive rebounding provides more shots at the basket. It’s simple math, but it’s not simple to execute — unless it is emphasized with authority from the top down, and you can bet Lutz’s teams will be active in the paint whenever a shot goes up.
PASSION
This includes effort, competitiveness, internal fortitude, enthusiasm, and an innate big-picture hunger for championships.
It’s already clear that Lutz is a bit of a historian when it comes to college hoops, and he is acutely aware of the rich tradition he is stepping into. Lutz marvels when speaking about the Hilltoppers being third all-time in conference championships, behind Kentucky and Indiana, and he understands the fans’ frustration regarding WKU not appearing in the NCAA Tournament since 2013.
So, look for Lutz’s teams to match the Western fans’ passion for a return to national glory with passionate play every time they step on the court, and don’t be surprised when Lutz wins the fan base over because of this.
If you expect to play for Lutz, you better exhibit passionate play day in and day out in practice, and night in and night out in games. Anything less and you’re going to be riding the pine.
This means diving on the floor for loose balls, scratching and clawing and battling for every rebound, and taking pride in every move made on the hardwood. It means playing the game the way it’s meant to be played — with respect and tenacity.
It means Western will play the game in a way that will ultimately strike fear and trepidation in the opponent’s heart — just as it did in the old days.
DISCIPLINE -- This traditional virtue has gotten lost in the shuffle in the 21st century, and due to the recent additions of NIL and the transfer portal it is harder than ever for collegiate coaches to expect it and demand it.
Make no mistake about this, Lutz will expect and demand discipline at Western.
From the mental standpoint, Lutz will expect players to be excellent decision-makers on and off the court, with an emphasis on minimizing mistakes and not beating themselves. Careless ball-handling, ill-advised shots, being lazy on defense and flat-footed on the boards will not be tolerated.
Under Lutz, the Hilltoppers will follow their own shots, block out for rebounds, pass up good shots for great ones, and make opponents play at Western’s pace far more often than not. Look for WKU to set the tone by being consistently disciplined in all phases of the game, which tends to put opponents on their heels.
All of this, of course, doesn’t just happen.
This is where physical conditioning comes in. It takes immense discipline and commitment to be in the best shape possible, and Lutz will have the Hilltoppers in tip-top shape by the start of the season.
STRUCTURE -- High on the list of the most frustrating things Hilltopper fans had to endure in recent seasons was sloppiness and predictability at the offense end. Far too frequently, it appeared that the offense had little if any rhyme or reason if the first option (also often questioned) failed to produce a shot.
Far too often, particularly against quality defensive foes, the shot clock would run down and ultimately a desperation, off-balance ‘3’ would be launched, with predictable results.
On a similar note, far too many times players would jack up a deep 3-pointer early in the shot clock — a shot they could get any time they wanted in the possession — and the result would be a quick, momentum-killing one-and-done possession for the Hilltoppers. Too many of these undisciplined moments in a game add up to almost certain defeat.
This will change dramatically under Lutz, a stickler for players being purposeful on the hardwood.
WKU fans can expect an increase in solidly set screens, well-designed passes, backdoor layups, and open looks. the offense will feature more motion, more rhythm, more rotation, more coordination, and exceedingly more efficiency. Soon enough, the term “wasted possessions” will be expunged from the Hilltoppers’ vocabulary.
More structure? Under Lutz, you can count on it.
TEAMWORK -- Nothing will be more essential in the early stages of Lutz’s tenure at WKU than getting his players to work together as a cohesive unit for a common objective — victory.
I realize it’s corny and old-fashioned to say that the name on the front of the jersey must be more important than the name on the back of the jersey, but it’s also irrefutably true. Individualism must take a back seat to collaboration to make this program championship worthy once again.
Lutz is knowledgeable and experienced enough to understand that the greatest individual glory and recognition is a direct result of team glory and recognition, and I expect this to be one of the primary mantras he will repeat until it is woven inextricably into the WKU the basketball fabric.
Make the extra pass, help out on defense, take a charge, crash the boards with consistency, and run the court all-out to create advantages on the fast-break. This is all about being unselfish, about putting others before yourself for the greater good of the team.
It’s time for Western Kentucky to be nationally viable again, to become a big-time winner again, to become a champion again, and it says here that Steve Lutz has the right stuff to lead the way.
