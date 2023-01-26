Twenty games into what began as a basketball season of high promise at Western Kentucky, the wheels appear to be slipping off the track for the much- maligned Hilltoppers, who have lost eight of their last 11 games dating back to a 94-83 loss to arguably the worst Louisville team in history on that fateful Dec. 14 in the KFC Yum! Center.

Still devoid of the collective chemistry it takes to win at the highest level as January begins to creep into February, there are far more questions than answers for a disappointing WKU outfit that shoulders a three-game losing streak heading into Thursday’s game at Florida International, with a shudder-worthy Saturday encounter looming at streaking No. 21 Florida Atlantic.

