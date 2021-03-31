In 1997, Natalie Powers was a first-team All-State basketball player and a top-rung Kentucky Miss Basketball candidate at Apollo High School when she led the E-Gals to their third consecutive 3rd Region championship and a trip to the Sweet 16.
She was coached by Willis McClure, who that same year captured his sixth regional title with Apollo, and the program’s fifth in the 1990s — making the E-Gals one of the premier girls’ basketball programs in the state.
The future for Apollo looked brighter than the smile on Powers’ face after a game-winning shot, of which she hit several in her brilliant career.
Ironically, incredibly, incomprehensibly, Apollo, the 3rd Region’s team of the ‘90s, never went back to state — until Tuesday night, that is.
And ...
Ironically, incredibly, incomprehensibly,
the associate head coaches leading this year’s very special Apollo team back to the promised land after a 24-year hiatus are Powers, now going by Natalie Payne, and McClure, her old head coach.
Ring the bell loudly at the corner of Tamarack Road and Gemini Drive — the Apollo E-Gals, after all this time, are finally back, following Tuesday’s 52-37 conquest of Meade County the regional tournament title game at the Sportscenter.
“It’s like a storybook ending for him,” an emotional Payne said of McClure, who is stepping away from basketball at the end of the season after a remarkable 50-year coaching career. “I leaned on him as a player, I’ve leaned on him as a coach — he’s always been there for me.
“Our communication is really something — scouting, watching film, comparing notes, we think the same way. He’s been a big part of what we’ve accomplished here and this is the way it was meant for him to leave the game — going out on top.”
McClure, who will soon be 72, also was emotional as he watched this latest version of the E-Gals celebrate their title.
“You couldn’t script it any better than this — what a way to go out after 50 years,” said McClure, whose first coaching run at Apollo spanned from 1975-2000. “I could’ve never dreamed that it was going to end like this — back with Natalie and going back to state.
“We were one of the model programs in Kentucky in the ‘90s and everybody copied what we were doing at the time, but there’s just never any guarantee that you’re going to go back to the state tournament — it’s a hard thing to do.
“This championship puts us back where we haven’t been for a long time.”
It couldn’t have happened, of course, without these current E-Gals making it happen — and they did it with defense, rebounding and good old-fashioned grit, which, not surprisingly, were hallmarks of Apollo teams McClure coached and Payne played on.
“This team has battled through so much adversity this season, but they stayed with it,” Payne noted. “They came together as a unit and did what it took to succeed on the court. They got that refuse-to-lose mentality and worked as a team to get the job done.”
They also took on the personality of Payne, according to E-Gals assistant coach Laurel Beaty, a member of McClure’s regional championship teams in 1995 and ‘96.
“These girls came to realize that Natalie’s been there and done that at a high level, and they followed her lead,” said Beaty, who coached some of this year’s senior class when they were stars at Burns Middle School. “They listened and they learned from Natalie — they fed off her.”
And, at the foundation of it all, is McClure.
“You could not write a scenario any better than this,” said McClure, who plans to devote the golden years of his life to Greenbriar Baptist Church, near Utica, and his family. “I’ve given so much of my life to basketball, and it’s time for me to put my priorities in order and devote the rest of my life to my church and my family.
“It’s been some run, I’ll tell you, and it just couldn’t have ended in a better way than this. It feels mighty good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.