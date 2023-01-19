Western Kentucky’s basketball team was sent back to the drawing board on Monday night by Florida Atlantic, a poised outfit that rolled into E.A. Diddle Arena and dismantled the Hilltoppers, 76-62 — proving to one and all why they are ranked among the nation’s Top 25 for the first time in program history.

Now, up-and-down WKU, which had a modest three-game win streak snapped following a five-game losing skid, must begin again — sitting 11-7 overall and a precarious 3-4 within a significantly-improved Conference USA.

