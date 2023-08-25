There are high school football rivalries, and then there are high school football rivalries — Owensboro-Bowling Green qualifies as the latter.
In a renewal of one of western Kentucky’s traditional showcase games, it’s the Purples invading historic Rash Stadium tonight for another highly-anticipated clash with the Red Devils. Both teams are searching for their first victory after losing to elite foes in Week 1.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
“Bowling Green can score points in bunches, and they proved it against a very worthy opponent last week,” said OHS head coach Jay Fallin, in reference to the Purples’ 56-52 setback to Lexington Christian Academy on Saturday night in the Rafferty’s Bowl at Western Kentucky University.
“Defensively, they’re not yet what they’ve been in the past, but they have the pieces to be very good as the season develops.”
And, beyond all that, it’s simply those golden-domed Purples coming to town.
“Hey, Owensboro and Bowling Green at Rash is special, it really is,” Fallin said. “We’re fired up and enthusiastic about the challenge.”
BG is led by junior quarterback Deuce Bailey, who completed 31-of-42 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns against Lexington Christian.
“Deuce is the one who makes them go,” Fallin said. “We need to be able to contain him as much as possible and get some big stops in key situations.”
Bailey’s top receivers are good ones. Against LCA, senior Matthew Klein snared four passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, sophomore Trevy Barber caught eight passes for 101 yards and a TD, and junior Chris Sweeney made nine grabs for 96 yards and a score. Barber also returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a TD.
Running the football against LCA, however, proved difficult for Bowling Green, which was limited to 31 yards on 21 carries. Senior Javen Huddleston is the team’s top returning running back.
Defensively for BG, junior Grayson Newman led the way with 14 tackles, and freshman Wick Dotson made 10 stops. Newman also recovered a fumble, returning it 37 yards for a touchdown.
Owensboro, meanwhile, is coming off a 28-14 Friday night loss at Christian Academy-Louisville.
“It was a great game for us to play against one of the top teams in the state, regardless of class,” Fallin said. “We knew coming into it that we were really inexperienced, but it was a good game for us to play because it required us to grow up quick.
“We came out and got hit in the mouth and it was 21-0, so we had to dig out of a hole — and we did. We responded the right way and gave a good accounting of ourselves the rest of the way.
“Our kids aren’t scared of anybody.”
The Red Devils got a productive game from first-year starting quarterback Trevor DeLacey, a junior who connected with sophomore Chadyn Morris on a 22-yard touchdown pass, and later scored on a 52-yard run.
OHS finished with 376 yards of total offense, including 228 through the air.
Another major threat for Owensboro is junior running back Deion Winstead.
Now, the Red Devils are focused on finding a way to beat the Purples, who have won 15 of the last 16 meetings, including the most recent one — a 17-7 victory in the 2020 KHSAA Class 5-A state championship game at Kroger Field in Lexington.
In the most recent meeting at Rash, however, the Red Devils defeated the Purples 28-21 in the second round of the 2018 KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs.
“We need to take full advantage of every scoring opportunity we get against Bowling Green,” Fallin said. “Last week, we felt like we left some points on the field.
“Also, we just need to clean up and touch up some things. We didn’t punt very well, and it cost us some field position. We just need to be consistent and play well in all three phases of the game.
“It should be a great battle.”
