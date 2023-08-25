FF BIG GAME FEATURE

Owensboro’s Trevor DeLacey rolls out looking for a receiver during a recent practice at Rash Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

There are high school football rivalries, and then there are high school football rivalries — Owensboro-Bowling Green qualifies as the latter.

In a renewal of one of western Kentucky’s traditional showcase games, it’s the Purples invading historic Rash Stadium tonight for another highly-anticipated clash with the Red Devils. Both teams are searching for their first victory after losing to elite foes in Week 1.

