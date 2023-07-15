Beware of getting too caught up in how Kentucky performs, one way or the other, in these games in Canada.
That was the message for all of BBN heading into this late week and weekend of UK’s unofficial preview of what this basketball season might look like. Kentucky (Team USA) is 2-0 in the GLOBL JAM in Toronto. UK has been impressive enough in both games that observers keep going back to “remember, this is only July,” but also acknowledge that what they’re seeing is pretty strong.
Going up against national U23 teams from Germany and Canada to start this FIBA exhibition event, UK coach John Calipari sent out a social media warning to BBN. The gist was that the older, more experienced guys, might be too much physically for the young Wildcats to deal with.
Maybe Calipari should’ve sent this message instead: Kentucky has the kind of cohesiveness and offensive abilities that belie just 10 days of practice for a team that is playing together for the first time in the middle of July.
The Wildcats will play against Team Africa on Saturday, then they’ll be in the gold medal game Sunday at 7 p.m.
What got them there were some numbers that jumped off the stat sheets and shot charts in both wins over Germany on Wednesday and Canada on Thursday.
Kentucky beat Germany 81-73 and had 24 assists on 31 made field goals while turning the ball over 13 times. UK was active defensively, scoring 27 points off 22 Germany turnovers, getting 10 steals and five blocks.
The Cats simply hammered Canada 93-69 in another showcase for guys shooting the ball from outside, driving to easy baskets, or getting steals-rebounds-blocked shots and turning them into dunks at the other end. The Cats tallied 27 assists on 35 made field goals.
The assists to field goal numbers are stunning, really. Early at least, UK can space the floor, drive or take good 3s, and has a bunch of willing passers. The number of mid-range shots, which has been tiring the last couple of years for UK, were basically non-existent. When Kentucky went to the basket, it usually scored.
Antonio Reeves has been scoring and seems more settled. DJ Wagner was good in both games, and definitely knows how to get where he wants on the court. Rob Dillingham was better in his second game, as was Justin Edwards. Adou Thiero did a lot of things right in both games, and is vastly improved in playing the game well. UK was plus-22 with Theiro on the floor, plus-20 with Tre Mitchell out there, as he had six rebounds and five blocked shots to go with eight points.
And, yes, Reed Sheppard, with the steals, the blocked 3-pointer, and the runouts for dunks, all made those of us in a certain age range see his dad, Jeff Sheppard, doing much the same in the 1998 Final Four.
Admittedly, going into these games, it looked more like an exercise in how to play with a small lineup, because of injuries to Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso.
What Kentucky showed in its first two GLOBL JAM games is that the lineups on the floor have looked like a really fun season could be ahead for this team. You’ve just got to remember, it’s only the middle of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.