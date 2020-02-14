The Brescia Lady Bearcats were in the hunt for an upset victory for much of Thursday’s Senior Night game against visiting IU Southeast — but the Grenadiers dominated the stretch run to win, 55-45, at the Moore Center.
“We couldn’t make shots at the end,” Lady Bearcats coach Mike Gray said, “and IU Southeast had that one burst late that wound up being the difference.
“We just didn’t execute as well as we needed to at the end.”
Brescia took a 45-44 lead on a 15-footer by Cassidy Moss with 3:06 to play, but the Lady Bearcats would not score again — as the Grenadiers closed the contest on an 11-0 run.
Princess Holloway, along with fellow seniors Alicia Salazar, Jada Williams and Jayde Robinson, were honored in pregame festivities.
“It was a tough battle,” Holloway said. “We played hard, and I wouldn’t have wanted to go out with any other group.”
Holloway, a 5-foot-7 point guard who finished with eight points and three assists, said she learned a lot in her three seasons at Brescia, after transferring from Texas College following her freshman season.
“Each season taught me lessons on and off the court,” said Holloway, a high school star in Garland, Texas. “I learned discipline and commitment, and my time here has prepared me for my future — no doubt about it.
“God brought me here, and I’m glad I came. Everything happens for a reason.”
Brescia (9-20, 5-10 River States Conference) was led by reserve forward Hailey Kendall, who produced 12 points and eight rebounds. Salazar also had eight rebounds and Moss dished four assists.
The Lady Bearcats hit just 27% from the field, including 19% from 3-point range (5-of-26).
IU Southeast (17-10, 8-6 RSC) got 12 points from Maddie Knight and 10 points from Hannah Coleman. Natalie Fichter and Josie Woods each secured eight rebounds.
The Grenadiers shot 36% from the floor, but made only 14% of their 3-pointers (3-of-21). IU Southeast won the board battle, 48-42.
IU SOUTHEAST 55
Knight 12, Coleman 10, Fichter 9, Ralph 6, Lambdin 5, M. Woods 5, J. Woods 4, Hughes 3, Sandefur 1.
BRESCIA 45
Kendall 12, Holloway 8, Moss 7, Cheaney 5, Salazar 4, Sheldon 4, Fisher 3, Robinson 2.
