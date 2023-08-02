Kentucky made an international recruiting splash early Tuesday morning, landing Croatian 7-footer Zvonimir Ivisic, who announced his commitment to UK via Instagram half a world away while the Big Blue Nation was sleeping.
“I got the offer for scholarship by Coach Calipari to attend the University of Kentucky. I’m excited to tell that I accepted the scholarship and I will play there next season. Go Big Blue!!,” Ivisic posted on Instagram.
Ivisic is the ninth newcomer the Wildcats have added this offseason, joining freshmen Aaron Bradshaw, Jordan Burks, Rob Dillingham Justin Edwards, Joey Hart, Reed Sheppard, and DJ Wagner and West Virginia grad transfer Tre Mitchell. UK’s 2023 freshman class is head coach John Calipari’s eighth top-ranked class in 15 years at the helm in Lexington, and his second-highest rated according to the 247Sports Composite.
The 19-year-old 7-foot-2, 220-pound center, who is projected as a potential first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks while shooting 34.4% from 3-point range on 4.6 attempts in 19.4 minutes per game for Croatia at the FIBA U20 European Championships in Greece last month.
“I decided to come to Kentucky because it’s the best spot in the US for talented basketball players and Coach Calipari is a Hall of Fame coach that sent more players to the NBA than anyone else,” Ivisic told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “I always liked college basketball, but this summer finally I finished high school and started seriously thinking about it and got Kentucky interest. So it was easy for me.”
Givony calls Ivisic a “significant addition” for Kentucky, who is currently without big men Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, both of whom are out with foot injuries.
“At 7-foot-2, Ivisic is a formidable shot-blocking presence who can step out to the 3-point line and finish with authority around the basket,” Givony wrote. “He brings excellent mobility for a player of his height.”
Should Ivisic clear all the college eligibility hurdles, he would become just the 17th international prospect to suit up for the Wildcats and the first from Croatia. He would also be the 13th 7-footer and second-tallest player in program history behind only 7-foot-3 Shagari Alleyne (2003-06).
Joining the 7-foot Bradshaw, Ivisic would give UK multiple 7-footers on the roster for just the seventh time in school history and first since the 2014-15 season.
“He’s pretty good,” one NBA executive told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. “Hasn’t been a dominant post scorer ever, but big, moves OK and knows how to play. My guess is very good role player that any team would like to have, but not [Frank] Kaminsky or [Zach] Edey type where you can give the ball to all day. Not as high of upside but more like Walker Kessler style of player. Legit NBA prospect.”
