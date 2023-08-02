Kentucky made an international recruiting splash early Tuesday morning, landing Croatian 7-footer Zvonimir Ivisic, who announced his commitment to UK via Instagram half a world away while the Big Blue Nation was sleeping.

“I got the offer for scholarship by Coach Calipari to attend the University of Kentucky. I’m excited to tell that I accepted the scholarship and I will play there next season. Go Big Blue!!,” Ivisic posted on Instagram.

