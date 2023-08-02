John Calipari went to Europe to find a 7-foot-2 insurance policy to keep Kentucky’s post presence occupied.
That’s basically what happened when Zvonimir Ivisic announced real early Tuesday morning that he was heading to Lexington to join the Kentucky Wildcats. Ivisic is a soon-to-be 20-year-old, who is from Croatia and has been on the NBA Draft radar for at least a year.
Basically, this is much more than just filling a roster spot with a big body while Kentucky waits for some other big bodies to get healthy again.
There’s still a long way to go to see how this all plays out, but Calipari and his coaching staff have done a fine job of filling the holes in what was a depleted and dismal roster in late spring.
This should help ease the tension of the wait and see about how Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso are recovering from medical procedures.
There were a lot of worried Wildcat fans about Kentucky’s two big men not being able to play in GLOBL JAM to Toronto. That 4-game event was going to be an early showcase for what Bradshaw and Onyenso would look like patrolling the paint for UK. Bradshaw is a 7-foot freshman who is considered a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Onyenso is a 6-11 sophomore who has a skill set and potential upside that is intriguing for BBN.
Both Bradshaw and Onyenso being out gave Calipari and the staff a chance to see UK playing a lot of small ball against what were decidedly inferior U23 opponents in Toronto.
Tre Mitchell was highly effective as a small five, if you call 6-9 small. Adou Thiero and Justin Edwards, another highly touted freshman, were good working at the 4 spot (power forward).
Bradshaw and Onyenso are theoretically going to be ready for the start of the regular season. They have missed a lot of time already in practice and development, and if either are not a go, or their recovery process is slowed, then having Ivisic could be a big plus for the Wildcats.
The 7-2 center is considered a big man who can shoot, dribble and pass. He has played against grown men, so there should be a level of toughness with Ivisic.
Calipari said after the games were over in Toronto that he liked Mitchell at the 5, because Bradshaw could be a 4. Bradshaw can shoot, he’s skilled, and he’s what Calipari called “a basketball player.” Ivisic is considered a ‘modern basketball player’ which means he can do so much more than just take up space in the post.
Ivisic may not be great defensively, yet, but a 7-2 guy who can move and is active is a deterrent in the paint for drivers and players trying to get to the rim.
How will this 7-2 young man from Croatia fit on a Kentucky team that has enough talent to compete for a Final Four run, but has a season full of work to get there?
Ivisic is said to be a unique talent who gives Kentucky three 7-foot players. He is also one heck of an insurance policy in the post.
