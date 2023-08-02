John Calipari went to Europe to find a 7-foot-2 insurance policy to keep Kentucky’s post presence occupied.

That’s basically what happened when Zvonimir Ivisic announced real early Tuesday morning that he was heading to Lexington to join the Kentucky Wildcats. Ivisic is a soon-to-be 20-year-old, who is from Croatia and has been on the NBA Draft radar for at least a year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.