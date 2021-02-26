Isaiah Jackson has been such an elite defensive player, it’s amazing to think what the University of Kentucky freshman could become if his offensive skills clicked in.
The 6-foot-10 forward offered a glimpse in the last three games for the Wildcats — all victories — in helping them improve to 8-13.
Jackson averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in wins at Vanderbilt and in an upset of No. 19 Tennessee. Against Vanderbilt, the Pontiac, Michigan, native poured in 15 points and narrowly missed on a double-double with nine rebounds. He also was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field against the Commodores.
He had a team-high 16 points and added seven rebounds and a pair of rejections against the Volunteers.
Jackson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday.
“I think just getting used to just playing, to be honest,” Jackson said of his better offensive play. “I’ve started to get like a feel for the game, the college game. I’m just going out there and just hooping.”
Jackson reached double-digit points just twice in the first 18 UK games.
Jackson helped Kentucky build its early lead in Knoxville with 13 of his 16 points in the first half. He made just 4-of-10 shots in the game but converted 8-of-9 free throws.
“You know, what he can do athletically, with his length,” UK coach John Calipari said. “You see that he shoots it better than everybody thinks he does. And so now you’re seeing him take open shots that’s he’s comfortable that he can make.”
“He’s making plays. There are times you have seen him drive and just throw the ball. ‘Why would you do that?’ Well, that’s not something we’re teaching. There were charges where he’d lower his shoulder and run people over. We’re not teaching that. We’re not trying, you can’t do that, you don’t have that kind of strength.”
The win over Tennessee was the first over an Associated Press Top 25 opponent this season for the Wildcats. The 15-point margin of victory also matched the largest win over a ranked team on the road under Calipari.
During UK’s three-game winning streak, Jackson has done a little bit of everything for the Wildcats, but it’s been his breakthrough offensively that has provided the biggest spark.
He had his three largest scoring outputs of the season in each of the last three games. He has snared at least seven rebounds in all three victories and has two blocks in each game as well.
Defensively, Jackson has been a menace for the Wildcats this season.
He has 56 blocked shots on the year and ranks third in the country in block percentage at 13.2%. Jackson is 13th in the nation with an average of 2.7 blocks per game. He leads the team with six double-digit rebounding efforts.
But he still needs to figure out how to reduce his fouling.
Jackson fouled out of two of the last four games and was limited to just eight minutes in the second half Saturday due to foul trouble.
Sophomore forward Jacob Toppin has given Kentucky another frontcourt weapon recently to compliment Olivier Sarr and Keion Brooks Jr. when Jackson is on the bench, but Jackson has twice as many blocks as Sarr, the player with the second-most on Kentucky’s roster.
“I feel like if I lock in on defense and play good defense, I feel like I’ll be able to play way more,” Jackson said.
Jackson has played more than 21 minutes just once in the last six games, so if he can better manage foul trouble, he could be an even greater offensive threat.
UK-SOUTH CAROLINA WILL BE MARCH 6
The previously postponed Kentucky men’s basketball game against South Carolina has been rescheduled for March 6 at Rupp Arena. The tip time and TV network will be announced at a later time.
The rescheduled game, which was originally to begin the Southeastern Conference slate for UK on Dec. 29, will conclude the league portion of UK’s schedule.
The Wildcats’ previously postponed game vs. Texas A&M on Feb. 23 will not be rescheduled. Kentucky will finish with 17 conference games.
The original South Carolina game was postponed due to a combination of COVID-19 positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina men’s basketball program.
Tickets purchased for the original Dec. 29 date with South Carolina will still be valid for the rescheduled game against the Gamecocks on March 6.
