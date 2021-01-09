Ohio County got the basketball in the hands of QDariyus Jennings more in the third and fourth quarters.

That meant good things Friday night for the Eagles against Daviess County.

The Ohio County senior scored eight points, including two 3-point jumpers, in a span late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, to help push the Eagles to a 55-45 win at the DC gym.

Jennings finished with 17 points and made 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter. Ohio County made 15-of-19 from the free-throw line as it tried to bleed the clock in the last three minutes.

“QDaryius kind of turned it for us,” Ohio County coach Tony Hopper said. “He drove for a bucket, made a 3 that was really big. That gave us just enough of a cushion that we could control the game a little bit.”

A 3 that Jennings made to end the third quarter bounced on the rim three times before it went through. His second 3 in the sequence put the Eagles up 45-41 and they extended the lead from there.

“Late in the game we got QDaryius in the middle of the floor and gave him the ball a couple of times,” Hopper said “That defense is really hard to attack. Our defense is hard to attack, and that makes a 50-point game.”

Elijah Decker left the game in the third quarter with an arm injury and didn’t return for the Eagles.

Ohio County made 17-of-50 from the floor for 34% and 6-of-24 from 3-point range for 25%.

Camron Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead DC.

Daviess County hit 16-of-43 for 37% and 4-of-15 from 3-point range for 26%.

Turnovers were a problem for DC with seven in the first quarter and seven in the fourth. DC had 27 miscues for the game. Ohio County had 18 turnovers.

“Hopefully we’re two pretty good defensive teams,” DC coach Neil Hayden said. “We were trying to limit some things they do really well.

“Both of us didn’t shoot very well. They affected our shots because they speed you up so much.”

DC outrebounded Ohio County 33-25.

Ohio County is 2-0. DC is 2-1.

OHIO COUNTY 15-9-16-15 - 55

DAVIESS COUNTY 12-11-16-6 - 45

Ohio County (55) - Jennings 17, Manning 13, Tichenor 8, Decker 7, Renfrow 4, Southard 4, Culbertson 2.

Daviess County (45) - Johnson 13, Burch 9, Humphreys 6, Dees 4, Tomes 3, Raymer 2, Stratton 2, Kato 2.