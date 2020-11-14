John Augenstein finished his first round at the Masters early Friday morning with a 3-under 69, then carded a even-par 72 in the second round Friday afternoon at Augusta National.
He is in 27th at the conclusion of play Friday, with several players not having completed their second round due to darkness.
Pairings for the third round and tee times will be set after all players have completed the second round Saturday morning, when the field will be cut. Augenstein is projected to make the cut.
Augenstein qualified for the Masters by being the 2019 U.S. Amateur runner-up.
