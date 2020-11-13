John Augenstein
He is 1-under through 12 holes in the first round of his debut in the Masters on Thursday.
There was a nearly 3-hour rain delay to open the round, pushing tee times back throughout the day.
Augenstein is scheduled to tee off at 6:11 a.m. today to finish his first round along with Rickie Fowler and Danny Willett.
Augenstein qualified for the Masters by being the 2019 U.S. Amateur runner-up.
