Kentucky got selected for the NCAA Softball Tournament as an at-large team on Sunday, meaning former Daviess County star Lauren Johnson will finish her UK career in the postseason again.

Western Kentucky University had a strong resume and win-loss record, but didn’t get an at-large bid, closing a fine career for another former Daviess County star Maddie Bowlds.

UK went 35-17, losing in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament to Florida, 9-3, on Thursday. UK pitching issued eight walks to Florida, but Johnson came through at the plate for the Wildcats.

The graduate student hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to trim Florida’s early lead to 3-2. UK didn’t generate much offense in the game, with Johnson and Kayla Kowalik each getting two hits of the seven the team had total.

Johnson was named All-SEC on Friday, along with Kowalik and Erin Coffel. It was the first time for all three to be named All-SEC first team in their careers.

Johnson has a .390 batting average, eight home runs, 50 runs scored and 21 extra base hits.

This is the 13th straight year that Kentucky softball has earned an NCAA Tournament bid. The Wildcats will be in the Blacksburg Regional, hosted by No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech.

The other participants in the Blacksburg Regional are Miami (OH), automatic qualifiers out of the Mid-American Conference, and St. Francis (PA), automatic qualifiers out of the Northeast Conference.

Virginia Tech will play St. Francis on Friday at 1 p.m. CT with the game airing on the ACC Network. The Wildcats will play Miami (OH) at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+ or 35 minutes after the end of the VT/SFU game.

Bowlds and her WKU teammates knew they needed to win the C-USA Tournament, where they were the No. 3 seed, to guarantee a spot in the NCAA field. WKU had a national RBI in the 30s during the regular season, which was No. 40 with a 38-13 record after it went 3-2 in the C-USA tourney, falling into the elimination bracket after a first-round loss.

WKU had its highest winning percentage in program history (.745) and also the second-most wins in a season, along with a 23-2 home record.

No matter, as with the NCAA basketball tournament, the overall resume allows Power 5 leagues to get a lot of at-large bids. That left WKU on this outside for this NCAA Tournament.

Bowlds was among five players from WKU named to the C-USA All-Tournament Team last weekend. Bowlds was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI in a 5-1 win over top seed Louisiana Tech in the second of back-to-back elimination games WKU won Friday to stay alive in the tournament.

Also a graduate student, Bowlds (1B) leaves WKU having started 207 of the 211 career games she played on the Hill.

These two players were standouts on their Daviess County softball teams, and their games continued to grow at UK and WKU.